On Tuesday, November 3, in Delaware, Democrat Sarah McBride made history as she won the state Senate election, becoming the country's first openly transgender state senator.

After the resignation of the longest-tenured representative in Delaware history, McBride beats Republican Steve Washington to win the seat, which had become available.

"I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too," McBride, 30, tweeted Tuesday night after the election took place. "As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it's time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families," she added.

McBride won in a predominantly Democratic region extending from northern Wilmington to the border of Pennsylvania. She will be the first transgender state senator, joining many other transgender politicians around the nation.

"I think tonight's results demonstrate what I've known my entire life, which is that the residents of this district are fair-minded, and they're looking at candidates' ideas and not their identity," McBride stated on Tuesday night.

McBride had previously worked as an intern at the White House under former President Barack Obama.

This is not the first time she made history as she did so as the very first openly transgender woman to talk in a major party conference at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

She replaced fellow Democrat Harris McDowell, who since 1976 had filled the Senate seat and supported the campaign of McBride.

McBride's campaign attracted funds and awareness from all over the nation, raising contributions of even more than $270,000 as of early October, surpassing fundraising numbers for most Delaware statewide office candidates.

McBride had been active in former Gov. Jack Markell's campaigns and former State Attorney General Beau Biden's campaigns.

McBride is one of the LGBTQ members of the community who had been nominated on Tuesday to the state legislature.

Correspondingly, Democrat Eric Morrison, after beating an existing House member in the election, had become the first openly gay man appointed to the General Assembly on Tuesday.

President of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, stated that McBride "made history not just for herself but for our entire community."

"This victory, the first of what I expect to be many in her career, shows that any person can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation," David stated.

As surveys in swing states begin to close on Tuesday, the war for the White House seat is approaching its end.

American people eagerly waited to vote for their candidate at colleges, libraries, and stadiums around the nation on Tuesday for the 2020 United States election.

They did so in an organized display of civic service that belied the intensity of one of the most controversial presidential elections in the history of the United States.

