While Biden leads Pennsylvania's electoral votes, Trump won the hearts of the Floridians.

Pennsylvania

Both the Biden and Trump teams set their sights on Pennsylvania in the final stretch of the presidential race, appropriately pointed to as the Keystone State, a critical battle that could decide the next president of the country.

Two days after hosting four different appearances all over Pennsylvania, President Trump gathered his followers on Monday in Wilkes-Barre. In Latrobe and Erie, a region that has shifted from Obama to Trump in 2016, Vice President Pence led a campaign on Monday.

Pennsylvania illustrates the 2020 presidential race's divisions, loyalties as well as changing political dynamics. The predominantly white swing state, whereby President Trump became the first Republican to secure a presidential contest since 1988 four years ago, is yet again divided between steadfast Republican allegiance in its rural core and a resurgent Democratic Party in its cities and suburbs areas.

Biden is currently leading in the votes in Pennsylvania.

Florida

Florida potentially has the most electoral votes to give from the polls perceived as toss-ups going into Election Day, with 29 electoral votes at play.

At least 16 trips were made to Florida by President Trump, and at least 65 miles south from his Florida residences at Mar-a-Lago on a Sunday night, two days before Election Day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden, who has been forced to abandon a visit to the state in March, has conducted three state trips since becoming the Democratic nominee, the last to Trump.

Since 1996, Florida had backed the presidential election champion, most notably in 2000, when, after mediation by the US Supreme Court, George W. Bush eventually won over Al Gore.

