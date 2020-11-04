President Donald Trump came out on top in Tuesday night's Beehive State over Democrat Joe Biden, placing him on course to claim the state's six electoral votes.

The preliminary estimates, published at 8 p.m. after voting ended, show Trump with 56.2% of the vote against 40.3% for Biden. These initial outcomes included counties in Salt Lake and Utah, the two biggest in the state, yet several of the rural counties have not yet been published.

Chairman Derek Brown, a Republican Party from Utah, was delighted that, although he also issued an application, Utah stayed in the GOP column.

"As a party, we're not surprised to see President Trump win here in Utah," Brown stated. "Regardless of how the presidential election plays out nationally, we call on all Utahns to treat each other with civility and respect," he added.

Since he first won the 2016 election, recent Utah GOP chairman and candidate for governor Thomas Wright has been a follower of Trump and claims the outcomes tonight affirm what he has always known since then.

"At the end of the day, Utahns are most concerned about issues of jobs and the economy, safe communities, and individual freedom and responsibility," he stated. "From the results, it's clear that they think the Republican Party is the best vehicle for government policies that create strong economies-low taxes, efficient government, reasonable regulations."

In October, with the latest Utah survey from Y2 Analytics giving Trump a 7-point lead, surveys found the race tightening a little. That's the nearest the survey has been since a May survey brought a 6-point advantage to Trump over Biden. Trump recorded +9.8% over Biden in Utah in the total FiveThirtyEight average.

