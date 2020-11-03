According to Ayatollah Khamenei, he made it clear that the US Elections will not affect US policy at all. Whoever wins will not change anything since the US will still do what it wants.

A few months back, American intelligence said that Russia, China, and Iran are trying to influence the outcome of the elections. On November 3, Donald Trump is not an option for them; it does pay if he does win, reported Meaww.

According to National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina, a statement on August 7 said that Tehran is not too happy about the pressure on Tehran. If the incumbent were to lose, that would make it less hard. Sources say that the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei made it clear that it does not matter who gets into the Oval Office.

The US and Iran had problems that began in 2018, as Trump decided to back out of a multilateral nuclear deal negotiated by Barack Obama during his term. The agreement is supposed to keep the militaristic goals to a less threatening posture realizing the danger which Tehran represents as embargoes imposed economically. In January 2020, the US decided to conduct a drone attack to kill the top Iranian Military leader Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

According to observers, Tehran's antagonistic attitude might be less if President Trump will not get a second term. For the Shah of Iran, having Biden and Kamala in the White House after November 3 might be an easier pill to swallow than more of Trump.

Ayatollah Khamenei said," "Our policy towards the United States is set and does not change with the movement of individuals. It does not matter to us who comes and goes," Khamenei said in a speech which was carried live on state TV, the Reuters report added. He had made a similar statement in the wake of the nuclear deal that the previous Obama administration had penned in 2015."

His remark is a scathing comment on America that refers to the incident forty-one years ago in 1979. Terrorists take the US embassy in Tehran on the Prophet Mohammad's birthday years ago.

The cleric said that hostage-taking by Iranian students at the embassy was justified. About 52 staff were held at gunpoint by terrorists for 444 days. After the resolution of the hostage-taking, both countries cut diplomatic ties after that.

Khamenei's opinion is not encouraging and will not foster any reconciliation between Washington-Tehran. Biden said that he'd reenter the nuclear deal with countries concerned. Should Iran abide by the arms control deal? Biden was Obama's VP when the nuclear agreement was made.

Last November 2, Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister, talked to CBS that Tehran will rejoin the accord but only if the Americans do too. He stressed that no renegotiated, only re-engaging nothing more or less. Renegotiation is not considered; they would have done so with Trump about four years back.

