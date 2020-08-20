The Trump administration will be resetting the sanctions for nuclear production. The continuance of the nuclear submarine engine program will raise the danger of rogue nations getting it.

The threat of the U.S. rebooting the sanctions that prevent the Iranians to acquire weapons has the majority of senior lawmakers give the go signal to increase nuclear production. After the denial to extend the embargo, the Americans voiced dissatisfaction at the decision to let the embargo end, reported Newsweek.

One of the threats aired if the sanctions are rebooted is the scientists of Iran will develop nuclear sub engines if the five-year deal would be negated by U.S. muscling other members.

According to the Iranian body concerned with national security and foreign policymaking, they sent out a press brief that has seven points of contention. One of them is Iran's winnability in a diplomatic dispute that if the American's have the power to negate the 2015 nuclear deal which dropped in 2018. Secondly, they struck out at the unwarranted snapback trigger option that will reinstate pre-deal conditions.

In the statement that mentioned the Iran Atomic Energy Organization to reset all prior activity and progress that was existent before the accord called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was formulated. Part of it is reactivating all the devices that were used to process radioactive materials. These materials will be used to equip the Iranian Navy, plus other applications.

Members of the navy have asked for the construction and building of nuclear submarines that will make the U.S. military warier when operating in the Gulf of Persia. Over the years, Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads, not just now. Iranians have actively said accusations of weaponizing nuclear supplies is an outright lie. They have admitted that nuclear power was for powering ships, not for weapons.

From the evidence gathered, Iran has one of the most lethal arsenals of advance and conventional missiles in the Middle East. Their forces are set on bolstering their naval and surface to air defensive systems, should they come against the U.S. or any other power on Earth. Iran intends on having weapons of mass destruction (WMD) should their back be against the wall.

Last Friday, the U.S. was denied the extension of the sanctions in the U.N. Security Council with the Dominican Republic as the only one who backed the extension. If the deal was acceptable to all members, the U.S. would have won an important victory but Russia and China did not support the proposal. Among other members, France, Germany, the UK had refrained from voting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "That a time,when the 15 members failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable. He cited support from Israel and six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, though Qatar has since announced its opposition to the weapons restrictions."

With the U.S. isolated in the outcome, and a threat of a return to pre-sanction conditions is called illegal by the Iranian permanent representative, Majid Takht-Ravanchi. If the Americans want a revert, then more nuclear production will follow.

