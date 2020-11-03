An unknown ex-British Banker placed a $5 million bet that Donald Trump will steam roller Joe Biden in the US presidential election. The GOP candidate looking for four more years has hit a high note with the voters.

When news of the businessman's wager got around at 5 million dollars, that is the biggest ever in political betting heard off.

The well-off financier is overseas and is not identified yet, arrange the lavish bet with a private bookie in Curacao in the Caribbean. His decision is allegedly influenced by those inside the Trump campaign, reported the Daily Mail.

Today the republican will be facing off with the DEMS, who is said to be in the basement, but surveys say that it will be a close race and surprised finish.

If the high spending businessman proves correct, he'll be getting no smaller than $15 million or £11.6million. It is a king's ransom for many.

According to a gambling industry outside who told The Sun said the bet is going around it is the most ever for a political wager.

Sources say that out of four placed bets; three were in for the businessman turned president. This is mentioned by the bookmaker Ladbrokes.

Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes stated that Biden is too sedated and unenergetic to the bookies and policymakers. At the last minute, the eleventh-hour punters have an eye on the GOP candidate to win the odds.

Though not everyone thinks that the GOP candidate can deliver on the odds, one Briton bet £1million on a Biden win, with a chance to get £1.5million if the hunch is accurate.

Also read: 450 Farmers Commit Suicide in Ohio for This Reason

On a Tuesday it is a frenzied bet placing on the US Elections, but Matthew Shaddick, Head of Politics Betting, said that a staggering amount of one billion pounds is set to be placed in bets. All the bets will be made worldwide all over the betting industry.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump's win over the DEMS had gotten better. Biden is still favored to win over the incumbent in online betting circles.

The odds on the presidential elections give Biden a 65% over Trump's chances of 35%. This is the odds given by British exchange Smarkets on those making bets on their platform.

Another UK-based internet betting app Betfair Exchange acknowledged that the GOP frontman is now equal to the democrat.

Ex-VP Biden is alleged to have the lead in the national opinion, but they say the battleground states are closely tied. In many pundit's views, these states are going to be decisive for the win.

According to Matthew Shaddick, he said that the Sunshine state is where Biden will be the winner. However, it is not for the betting crowds who believe that the GOP candidate is the top betting choice.

Observers have noticed the GOP has the best results in the state. The President has gone to Florida and had a warm welcome.

The 2020 Presidential election is one of the biggest betting venues that has raised the pot to a whopping 271 million pounds in bets. It might reach a record 400 million pounds, mentioned US News.

The mystery businessman's $5 million bets for Donald Trump is curious, but politics was never this profitable.

Related articles: Farmers Vote for Trump Despite Trade Policies and Pandemic Because America Needs Another Four Years

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.