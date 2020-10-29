Taiwan is buying more air and ground-launched rockers to beat China if the Chinese Army tries to invade. These powerful new missiles are aimed at Chinese bases, targets that will make Beijing pay dearly.

Taiwanese military planners will use these weapons to bash people's liberation arm assets once they are out in the open. Though more numerous, the PLA might not be able to sustain a certain amount of damage. PLA bases will be an easy target, reported Forbes.

The recent buy cost several billion dollars consisting of American-made Standoff Land-Attack Missiles-Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) and High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to stop China's menacing missile build-up.

Beijing's aggression in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is bolstered by their increased numbers of missile and other assets.

One of Beijing's strategies is to attack Taiwan with so many missiles to soften up the enemy. But the island nation will do that back at China for a dose of their own medicine.

According to Ian Easton, a Taiwan expert with the Project 2049 Institute in Virginia, both HIMARS and SLAM-ER are on the bleeding edge that exceeds Chinese missile tech. These missiles will give Taiwan's counter-strike missile force a fighting chance against the People's Liberation Army.

The U.S. State Department in late October announced the possible sale of 135 SLAM-ER missiles for $1 billion as well as 11 HIMARS launchers for $436 million. The wheeled HIMARS launchers come with 64 Army Tactical Missile Systems rockets (multiple rocket launcher) as well.

It has a range of 190-miles, the ATACMS rocket equipped with a 500-pound conventional warhead. For aerial attack, the SLAM-ER will be mounted in F-16s, with an 800-pound warhead at a distance of 155-miles of range. These missiles are far more advanced than the systems in Chinese rockets.

The key locations in the Taiwan Strait are only 110 miles across at the widest part. Well-hidden and emplaced HIMARS conceal by Taiwan's highlands can launch counter strikes to wreck ports and airfields on the Chinese coast. In the air, the fighting falcons will fire the SLAM-ERS further inland.

Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force intends to fire a huge barrage against all enemy assets. Taipei will play a waiting game and fire back at the right time.

Timing their barrage after the PLA's initial attack, anti-China forces will use the ATACMS and SLAM-ER and the Wan Chien air-launched cruise missiles, Yun Feng ground-launched cruise missiles repulses in a strategic attack. According to Eaton, if the Taiwanese don't respond, it be a deadly mistake.

Key targets will be the People's Liberation Army's installations like ports and airfields in Fujian, Zhejiang, and Guangdong. Missiles will destroy the PLA troops that are supposed to invade the island. These are the marine units attempting to land on the island. Next will be tactical strikes on Chinese bases.

China is furious at Washington for selling the new missiles to Taiwan. The PLA is not as confident as the risk of losing more men and equipment is increased.

