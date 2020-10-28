Stimulus money can still be given to all eligible Americans who were not given the first round of coronavirus stimulus checks. The IRS has announced they will be extending the registration this week for the extra $500 payment for dependents.

Stimulus registration extension

On October 26, the IRS announced that it was extending the deadline to register for the stimulus money. The stimulus money is $1,200 per person and $3,900 for a family of five. The new deadline is on November 21. The cutoff to register was originally on September 30.

Federal beneficiaries who automatically received the $1,200 payment but have not yet received the $500 additional money for their dependents under the age of 17 can use the IRS web tool to claim the money.

The extended deadline done by the IRS is only for those who received Supplemental Security Income, Social Security, railroad retirement benefits, and veterans' benefits who did not file a tax return in 2018 and also in 2019.

Also Read: Stimulus Check: Essential Facts to Know About Your Possible Direct Payment

These people, including low-income people and the homeless, can register for the payment, and they must submit their information through the IRS website.

The IRS tool is for couples who earn less than $24,400 a year and individuals who earn less than $12,200 a year. It is also for those who are homeless.

The IRS stated that whether or not the individuals have earned an income, they are still eligible to receive the stimulus payments. After you have registered, you can track your stimulus check in the mail using the U.S Postal Service Informed Delivery Tool.

More than 8.7 million people who are eligible for a stimulus check have yet to receive them due to the incomplete IRS and Treasury Department records, according to a recent report from the Government Accountability Office, the auditing branch of the Congress.

According to the office, while the IRS and the Treasury Department have tried to address the distribution issues involving the checks, the agencies still do not have the updated information on how many eligible Americans have yet to receive their money.

The IRS had extended the deadlines for other eligible Americans to claim their stimulus money from October 15 to November 21. Americans who do not receive their full payment this year can still claim credit when they file their tax returns for 2020.

Stimulus check eligibility

So who are those that are eligible to get the stimulus check? First, you must have filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019. If you have not filed it yet, you can take advantage of the extension given by the IRS.

Those who do not file because they are below the minimum filing thresholds do not need to file to get their economic impact payment. You can check the IRS' tool so you can enter your payment information. Remember that the minimum filing thresholds include income from all sources.

As for the payment, you will get $1,200 in check. You can also have it deposited directly into your bank account, or you can request an EIP card. Married couples will get $2,400, and an additional $500 will be given to each dependent child.

Related Article: Stimulus Update: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says it Could Happen on Election Day

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.