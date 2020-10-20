Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are known as one of Hollywood's happy couples. The two are set to get married, but a tabloid reported that they have decided to call off their wedding.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost postponing the wedding?

The tabloid Star released an article claiming that Johansson and Jost were not seeing eye to eye about their future as a married couple. Jost stated during an interview with Andy Cohen that the coronavirus pandemic forced him and the actress to rethink their plans and what they want in the future.

A source allegedly told Star that Jost and Johansson's impending nuptials are currently in limbo for other serious reasons. The tabloid referred to Jost being spotted by paparazzi on the beach in the Hamptons talking to a woman while Johansson was seen in town grocery shopping as proof of the two not being near each other.

Also Read: Horror Movies of the 90's: Scary Films to Watch this Halloween

Star also wrote that location is becoming a problem for the couple as Johansson would rather stay in New York City, and Jost wants to move to Los Angeles. The alleged insider added that moving to the West Coast became the biggest elephant in the room, and it caused a bit of friction between the couple.

The source added that the tension was so bad between them that the wedding had to be put on hold, with some saying it will be for good.

The alleged insider ended the article by stating that the "SNL" host and the actress love each other very much, and both of them wanted to work things out in their relationship, but they have different goals and visions for their future.

The truth about their relationship

Despite the tabloid claiming that the couple had split up, it is not true. Colin Jost did admit that the pandemic had made them decide to postpone their wedding, but they did not call it off completely.

Jost appeared on "The Ellen Show," and he joked about his wedding getting postposed so his co-star Michael Che could cause a scene at the ceremony. Jost and Johansson are still in a relationship, and their plans for marriage will push through once everything is settled.

Most couples had to postpone their wedding this year after the government issued a lockdown from March to April and after the CDC issued an order that gatherings are prohibited to stop the spread of the virus.

This is not the first time that Star wrote an article about the two and claimed that Jost and Johansson called off their wedding or their engagement. In May 2019, the site Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for asserting that Jost and Johansson broke up right after they got engaged.

Earlier this year, another phony report was dismissed from Star. The tabloid claimed that Johansson was refusing to set a wedding date. It is evident that the tabloid has no insight into the couple or their personal lives.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had been dating since 2017, according to Insider. Before they got together, Jost was dating "Parks and Recreation" actress Rashida Jones and Johansson filed for divorce from her second husband, journalist Romain Dauriac. Johansson's first husband was Ryan Reynolds, and they were together from 2008 to 2011.





Related Article: Kanye West Defends Presidency, Blasted SNL After Issa Rae Monologue

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.