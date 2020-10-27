North Korea mole and former Danish chef Ulrich Larsen cannot explain what persuaded him to embark on a double life to spy on a furtive nation.

According to the retired cook from Copenhagen, "I don't really know myself. I've actually always been a pretty ordinary guy," reported South China Morning Post.

Numerous Western documentaries on North Korea observe a similar script: footage from one or more tourist destinations in the country accompanied by interviews done in South Korea, the United States, and/or Europe. The documentary "The Mole" breaks the pattern. It exhibits first-hand how actual North Korean citizens and their business partners negotiate and conclude deals entailing weapons, illegal oil transfers, and weapons, reported 38 North.

The former Danish chef was on a sickness pension when he spent a decade infiltrating and furtively filming North Korea's foreign influence operation for "The Mole." He also won a contract to produce military paraphernalia in a third country, reported Easy Branches.

The documentary is a narrative of an ordinary guy who decides to pass the time by spying on a friendship linking with North Korea. He found himself negotiating arms deals with the Pyongyang government.

The 44-year-old was married and a father living in a Copenhagen apartment with a disability pension due to chronic pancreatitis, reported The Canadian.

"The Mole" with its peculiar roster of characters claims to shed light on North Korea's actions to steer clear of international sanctions through tricking members of Kim Jong-un's discreet regime into signing fake arms deals.

The film features a former Danish chef enamored by communist dictatorships. Larsen is a Spanish nobleman and North Korean propagandist with a penchant for military uniform. He is also a former French legionnaire and cocaine merchant who plays the character of an international mystery man.

After watching the film "The Red Chapel" about a visit Mads Brügger made to North Korea, he reached out to the Danish filmmaker regarding continuing the work to help divulge DPRK's reality of life. This started around a decade ago when Larsen joined his local branch of the Korean Friendship Association (KFA), a cluster of aging communists whose ranks he quickly rises through.

Larsen is the protagonist of a documentary about espionage. He managed to divulge the plans and work of North Korea's secret services, the furtive mission in North Korea is interesting not merely to the general TV audience but also provides intelligence significant to the United Nations. In the short documentary series from Danish television, in cooperation with the public services of Sweden (SVT), Norway (PRC), and Great Britain (BBC), it could be witnessed that the North Korean leadership is attempting all ways to bypass the United Nations sanctions and is prepared to deliver weapons and drugs to make money and get access to oil.

In "The Mole," Larsen quickly elevates through the ranks and obtains the trust of KFA leader Alejandro Cao de Benós from Spain.

