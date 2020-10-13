Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader, could not control his emotions over the weekend as he thanked the citizens for their sacrifices as a "man for the people."

The secluded country's leader has consolidated his reign over the furtive country with relentless purges. According to North Korea watchers, he has also sought to depict himself as a more traditional political leader than his father, Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong-un's Military Parade Speech

Issuing a tearful apology, Kim Jong-un said that, "Our people have placed trust, as high as the sky and as deep as the sea, in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily. I am really sorry for that," reported National Review.

He made the speech at a military parade to commemorate the North Korean Workers' Party 75th year in power.

"Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives."

Kim Jong-un stated he failed to live up to his citizens' reliance on him. He thanked thousands of assembled troops for their response to damaging storms lately and for helping to alleviate a COVID-19 pandemic in North Korea.

A footage edited and released by the state television station displayed Kim Jong-un appearing tearful and seemingly choked up at one point.

The North Korean leader was grateful that no citizen of the country had contracted the novel coronavirus. However, the United States and South Korea officials are dubious about it.

Kim Jong-un made the apology as he showed off a new nuclear missile.

He took off his glasses to wipe away tears as he made a speech to his citizens who were battered by typhoons, the COVID-19 pandemic, and penalties. His tears were reportedly a signal that his reign is under pressure.

Anti-coronavirus measures, global sanctions, and numerous typhoons merged to preempt the federal government from following through guarantees to bolster North Koreans' lives.

According to the North Korean leader, "My efforts and sincerity haven't been adequate sufficient to rid our folks of the difficulties of their life," reported Message for the Week.

"Our folks, nonetheless, have all the time believed and completely trusted me and supported my selection and willpower, no matter it's," he continued.

"Kim's modesty and candor, and his tears and choking, were all highly unusual, even for someone who publicly acknowledges shortcomings and has an established pattern of being expressive," according to Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former open-source North Korea analyst for the U.S. administration, reported MSN.

The leader ruminated on the severe challenges and numerous ordeals faced by his government.

The speech was meticulously designed for the domestic audience to resonate. It reportedly sealed Kim Jong-un's reputation as an adroit and charismatic leader with a human side.

