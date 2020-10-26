UK Pharmacy Boots is slated to unveil a new COVID-19 testing service, which would provide rapid results in mere 12 minutes.

According to the retailer, the coronavirus test worth £120 would be available on the high street within two weeks.

This contrasts with the government-issued tests often returned within two days of a swab being taken or within 72 hours for a home test. The Boots tests are designated for people who are not exhibiting symptoms and would not be eligible for a free National Health Service (NHS) test.

This is part of its ongoing efforts to support the NHS and local communities amid the global health crisis, reported West Bridgford Wire.

The COVID-19 service has been made available in 10 stores located in Birmingham, London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Glasgow for customers traveling to the United Arab Emirates.

Boots has plans to make accessible a broader service to more than 50 stores across the United Kingdom over the following few weeks.

According to the company, the nasal swab test's goal is to provide customers peace of mind.

Any UK citizen who believes they have symptoms are ordered to isolate at home and contact the NHS to avail of a COVID-19 test the standard way.

The testing is primarily aimed at people who visit their families or those going on a flight.

Symptoms of COVID-19 involve fever, dry and continuous cough, or loss or change in smell or taste.

Also Read: North Korea To Citizens: Stay Home, Dust From China May Spread COVID-19

The pharmacy chain has launched a 48-hour testing service in the 10 stores mentioned above using the LumiraDX swab tests.

According to the Managing Director of Boots, UK Seb James, the new tests were rolled out to relieve pressure off the NHS and British government. He indicated that the tests are for people who are asymptomatic.

"We don't want to make a profit out of it. We are just covering our costs as there is a big upfront outlay for all the kit. Once it becomes more accessible in terms of cost, it could be a very important weapon in the armory against Covid," stated James, reported Independent.

James stated that their company had supported the government's COVID-19 testing program from the beginning.

Providing the new in-store service is their next step in the combat against the outbreak.

According to the managing director, "We hope that by offering this testing option in local community stores, Boots can help ease pressure on the NHS and the Government by providing additional access to testing and crucial reassurances for people across the UK," reported South Wales Argus.

The pharmacy's swab test is 97 percent accurate in trials. The chain hopes 200 branches would provide tests by Christmas throughout Britain.

The Boots tests are designed for people who are not qualified for a free NHS test.

The NHS tests are merely being offered to people reporting either a continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss or change of sense of smell or taste.

