A pedophile was caught by the authorities after a child's mother found the diary that reportedly laid out disturbing molestation details.

Pedophile behind bars

A man from Georgia is now locked up as the child's mother filed a police report against him. The suspect, 46-year-old David Lee Kinnison, is accused of taking the victim to another room inside his home, where he molested the 10-year-old child, according to AJC.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office Investigator Casey Mullis stated in the arrested affidavit that the victim wrote out the horrific incident in great detail in the diary entry, immediately prompting the police to question and detain Kinnison. The child went through a forensics interview.

Kinnison made his first appearance in court on October 19. He's been charged with aggravated child molestation and kidnapping since he took the child to another room.

According to the Georgia Gazette, Kinnison was arrested in March 2020 on battery charges and charges of child cruelty. A month later, his wife filed for divorce, according to the court records. He remains in jail without bond.

Similar case

In 2019, a British pedophile serving 22 life sentences for abusing 22 children in Malaysia and 200 more during an eight-year spree was stabbed to death in a prison in England.

The 33-year-old Richard Huckle was found dead inside his cell at the high-security Full Sutton Prison in North Yorkshire after being attacked with a makeshift knife.

Police said that Humberside Police worked with Prison Service and investigated the death of an inmate, and they treated the death as suspicious.

In June 2016, the prolific predator was sent away to rot in prison after he admitted to the crimes against children between 6 months and 12 years from 2006 to 2014.

Huckle, from Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to 71 offenses involving 22 children. Still, it is believed there were many more victims throughout Southeast Asia, including in Cambodia, where he targeted a 2-year-old child in March 2006.

Huckle pretended to be an English teacher, a photographer, and a philanthropist in the impoverished areas of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. He targeted the children, including one from the age of 3 to 10 years old, according to The Guardian.

The pedophile shared pictures and videos of his acts with fellow pedophiles across the world on the dark web through a website called "The Love Zone," which had about 9,000 members before he was shut down.

The investigators found a scorecard on his computer in which he awarded himself "paedopoints" for different kinds of depravity acts against 191 boys and girls.

Huckle also produced a 60-page online pedophile manual titled "Pedophiles & Poverty: Child Lover Guide," which advised others on how to abuse children and escape detection.

The notorious pedophile was eventually caught as part of an Australian probe into the website. British police arrested him at London's Gatwick Airport in December 2014. He returned home from Malaysia to spend Christmas with his parents while carrying a heavily encrypted computer and a camera with more than 20,000 images of child sex abuse.

