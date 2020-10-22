Late on Wednesday, the top national intelligence authorities reported how Russia and Iran now have access to American voter registration records. They presented the first clear proof that the two countries are jumping in to manipulate the presidential race as it reaches its last two weeks.

In an evening briefing from the bureau facility, Iran was using the personal data to send intimidating, fake emails to voters, according to John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence, and Christopher A. Wray, director of the F.B.I. The data gathered by the intelligence officials were reported to be that Iran intended to take further measures to manipulate the election, triggering the conference's unprecedented timing as an attempt to discourage Tehran.

In addition to this, the emails also stated that the senders had violated the ""entire voting infrastructure"" of America and would be able to know how the citizens have voted.

Fortunately, there has been no sign that any election vote ballots that have been manipulated or that details over who is eligible to vote have been changed, either of which may change the voting results which have already started from across nation. The officers also have not clarified whether either country was breaking into the voter'svoter's registration systems.

According to an intelligence official, the information collected by Russia and Iran was largely public, and Iran had been exploiting it as an alternative election campaign force.

Nevertheless, the declaration that by sending threatening emails of a foreign enemy had attempted to manipulate the elections was a strong message. Submitted over to Democratic voters, several of the fake emails claimed to be from far-right pro-Trump parties, such as the Proud Boys.

Even today, some authorities have argued that Russia still is the biggest electoral threat. However, new knowledge, as per both Democratic and Republican leaders said, it indicates that Iran is improving on Russian methods and going to prove that it, too, is the potential of becoming a force to be reckoned with in the elections.

Intelligence operatives have also been cautioning since August as Iran was resistant to the re-election of President Trump. They stated Iran aimed not to intimidate citizens, but to harm Trump as well as rally sympathy for the Democratic candidate, Joseph R. Biden Jr., by enraging voters in the first debate over the president's evident support of the Proud Boys.

"This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy," stated Ratcliffe.

F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray and Ratcliffe reassured Americans citizens that misinformation, as well as other election security risks, had been taken seriously by the Trump government.

"We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermine public confidence in the outcome of the election," according to Wray.

