In the midst of intense social unrest and political discord, the 2020 US election puts immense pressure on the police chiefs and sheriffs charged with maintaining peace in the polls.

"There's not a day that goes by where I'm not up late envisioning what the worst-case scenario is to make sure that we are able to prevent it," stated Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock.

The team of about 60 prosecutors and 30 investigators is concentrated on countering the danger of manipulation of votes and defending polling stations from possible instigators.

The officials will be ready to take immediate action against anybody who attempts to threaten voters, Wellbrock stated.

"Marching back and forth in front of a polling place with a gun is a pretty easy example of felony election intimidation," he added. "There is no legitimate lawful purpose to be doing that."

Pennsylvania has one of the Northeast's most permissive gun regulations whereby citizens can "open carry" their firearm anywhere. Whereby in Philadelphia, a permit is needed.

A 2018 State Supreme Court ruling on the subject of guns on campus only complicates the scenario for police forces, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles stated. The ruling gave public schools the authority to adjust their own policies on gun possession on school premises, raising a troubling problem for police officers in Michigan.

Threat groups are no longer theoretical in states such as Michigan.

Despite Michigan's secretary of state released an order on Friday that bans bringing weapons into any voting station, even at campuses, Wiles said he anticipates the issue to eventually be settled by the courts in the upcoming weeks.

Experts say that the toxic political environment, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and national controversy on police brutality, raises pre-election pressure on police forces.

"You've had social reckoning, and social justice, extremist activity, and that combined with the economic downturn and the pandemic present a unique combination that is truly unprecedented," as per former Seattle police Chief Carmen Best.

The safest way to avoid manipulating electors and yet have sufficient security was that the situation calls for the national police department's 'modulated' response.

In several states, early voting has begun even though there have been few instances of voter violence or harassment.

The Police Department in Los Angeles has told its police than regular days off and working hours can be changed to ensure enough staff within the week following the US election.

"We don't know what to expect," a veteran Los Angeles area police officer stated. "Things are going to happen, but to what extent and for what duration, nobody knows. We are preparing for the worst."

To gather information and share more quickly and respond to a wide variety of threats, like cyber-intrusion, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has set in place electoral command positions in each of its 56 field offices.

"To be clear, the Department of Homeland Security has limited authorities in this area," stated Chase Jennings, spokesman for DHS.

