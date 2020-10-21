Trump lawyer and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, was said to have been caught in a compromising position with "Borat's daughter" in the new mockumentary "Borat 2."

Controversy surrounding the movie

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has pulled so many pranks over the past few years, but none have been as insane as the one that trended today that involved Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

When the trailer for the movie "Borat 2" dropped online this month, it showed that Baron Cohen's character Kazakh had tried to deliver his 15-year-old daughter as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence at CPAC while dressed in an elaborate Donald Trump costume.

The said scene was picked up by conservative media outlets in February and criticized Baron Cohen for the said prank. While the vice president was able to escape any career-damaging controversy in the film that will be out on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, a Trump ally was not as lucky.

In July 2020, Giuliani revealed to The New York Post that he had called the NYPD on Baron Cohen after the actor-comedian burst into an interview that he was doing wearing what he described as a "pink transgender outfit."

That same month, the attorney and former mayor of New York City spoke with WABC. He admitted that Baron Cohen was trying to capture him in a compromising situation. When he was asked if he did anything that he might be regretful about, he said, "I don't think so; I'm trying to remember."

According to the Trump lawyer and former politician Rudy Giuliani, he was answering questions on camera from a female reporter when they were interrupted. He said Baron Cohen came in yelling and screaming, and he thought the whole thing was a scam, so he reported him to the police. Giuliani said that as soon as he called the authorities, Baron Cohen ran away.

Giuliani said that after the call, that was when he realized that the man who barged in during the interview was Sacha Baron Cohen and that he felt good about himself because he did not "get" him.

But after watching the new film, it was clear that Sacha Baron Cohen did "get" Giuliani.

How Giuliani got caught

Directed by Jason Woliner, Sacha Baron Cohen's signature character Borat Sagdiyev must redeem himself in the eyes of Kazakhstan after bringing shame to the country. The plan was to wed his teenage daughter Tutar, played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, to someone in President Trump's circle.

With Vice President Mike Pence being off the table, they moved on to Giuliani. In a voice-over, Borat said that Giuliani has a preference for women with "ample cheese-producing capacity," referring to a Page Six article that claimed Giuliani had been bragging to his friends about having an affair with a married woman with "big boobs."

The film then shows the interview with Giuliani. Tutar poses as a conservative journalist that is similar to Tomi Lahren. She then sits down with Giuliani in a Manhattan hotel suite for an interview in which she flatters him into flirting with her.

Giuliani blames China for the coronavirus; he agrees to "eat a bat" with Tutar, who was repeatedly touching his knee during the interview to egg him on. Baron Cohen interrupts the interview dressed as a sound engineer with a boom mic; he then leaves. Tutar turns to Giuliani and offers him a drink in the bedroom, which he obliges.

In what appears to be hidden cameras, Giuliani is seen removing the microphone of Tutar. He asks for her phone number and address as he sits down on the bed. He then starts patting her backside as she removes the microphone from his pants. He lies down on the bed, and he started sticking his hands down his pants in a suggestive manner.

Before anything can happen, Borat bursts into the room, and he shouts, "She's 15! She's too old for you!" Giuliani sits up abruptly and gets out of the room.

Giuliani has yet to clarify what happened in the hotel room, and he has yet to talk about his side of the story. Neither Giuliani nor his attorney, Robert Costello, had spoken about the issue.

