The US election is just two weeks away, and whoever wins it will have to face the challenges that America is facing today, including the growing threat of a nuclear war with North Korea.

Although President Trump has shown a decent relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un whom he talks about often during his campaign rallies, he is still one of the US presidents who cannot stop the nuclear threat from the dictator.

The threat from North Korea will transcend the November election, no matter who wins the presidency.

US election faces nuclear war threat

Despite President Trump's attempt to secure a peaceful connection with North Korea by organizing three meetings with Kim Jong Un, it did not stop the North Korean leader from expanding his arsenal. Just this month, Kim rolled out a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a night-time parade in Pyongyang.

According to arms experts, the missile could fire multiple nuclear warheads into the United States. It serves as a reminder that despite the president's boasts about his relationship with Kim, North Korea remains one of the biggest dangers to the United States' national security, according to EuroNews.

North Korea has not been a major campaign issue. However, it could still be brought up as one of the questions in this week's presidential debate as one of the segments will involve national security, according to US News.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has blasted President Trump's relationship with Kim. He added that if he wins the election, he will not meet with Kim unless diplomats first draft a comprehensive agreement.

Meanwhile, President Trump predicts that he can get a deal fast if reelected, citing the dire conditions in North Korea.

Trump's deal with North Korea

President Trump may have mentioned deals with North Korea, but there is no sign of any contacts between Pyongyang and Washington D.C., according to a researcher at the Heritage Foundation and former CIA Korea deputy chief, Bruce Klinger.

Klinger and other North Korea watchers say that they are on high alert. They are all waiting if Kim will showcase his military power again after the US presidential election.

According to Klinger, North Korea already has an ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) that can range all over the country. The only reason to have an even bigger missile is to carry a bigger payload. He added that it is likely that North Korea will do something provocative next year, regardless of who will win the presidency.

North Korea is still producing nuclear material, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service.

From May 2019 to March 2020, North Korea had done numerous short-range ballistic missile tests. The tests violated the security council prohibitions of the United States, according to VOX.

Numerous diplomatic initiatives during both Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to get North Korea to give up its weapons in exchange for relief in their sanctions. President Trump met with Kim for in-person meetings in Hanoi, Singapore, and the Demilitarized Zone in Korea.

However, despite the meetings and exchanges of letters between Trump and Kim, Trump's administration has been unable to get traction on denuclearizing North Korea. Despite this, President Trump still claims victory, stating that he prevented war between the United States and North Korea.

