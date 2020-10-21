Dogs reportedly mauled a woman to death in Alabama on October 19. An investigation is currently underway to determine where the pack of dogs came from and what caused their aggression.

Dogs killed the woman

According to WIAT, 36-year-old Ruthie Brown died after being attacked by dogs on Jagger Road in Walker County. The mother-of-four was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joey Vick, the coroner at Walker County, said that what happened to Brown was not just gaping wounds. One of her feet was completely dislocated from her ankle.

In a Facebook post, Walker County police said that some of the dogs had been captured. The officials have not yet revealed the breed of the dogs that attacked the victim, but Vick said he assumed the dogs are on the larger side.

Also Read: Mom Faces 20 Years in Jail After Leaving Toddler inside the Car Resulting in His Death

According to police reports, Brown was walking down the road when she was mauled by a pack of dogs, as WBMA reported. It is not clear what promoted or preceded the attack or how many dogs were involved in the attack.

The Daily Mountain Eagle reported that someone has come forward to claim two of the captured dogs. The dogs will be turned over to the Humane Society as authorities conduct their investigation.

According to the Daily Mountain Eagle, police believe that the dogs mauled Brown to death have owners. It is still not clear what criminal charges will be filed in this case.

Similar case

Earlier this year, a man was mauled to death by his own pit bull while he was suffering a medical episode. The police shot the dog after Jonny Halstead, 35 years old, was killed at a property in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

The police were originally alerted that a man had collapsed after falling ill at home, but his pitbull went on to bite him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The neighbors said that police cars, ambulances, and forensic teams rushed to the scene. Teams were seen in and out of the property throughout the day. A GoFundMe page was set up following his death, which raised more than £1,000 and was used towards his funeral cost.

In September, another man was mauled to death by his own dog in Perth. The victim was 59-year-old Dave Whitney. The police were called to a home in Morley after a man was found dead.

Western Australia Police said that rangers came to remove an aggressive dog from the property. The homicide detectives investigated the death of the man.

According to Nine News, Whitney had been arguing with his 36-year-old housemate, but it was the rottweiler dog that inflicted the fatal injuries. The dog was put out after it lunged at the police.

Earlier this year, Whitney and his housemate had to have plastic surgery after the dog attacked them both, and neighbors had complained to the council after the dog had attacked children in the area.

Being mauled to death by dogs is not a rare occurrence. In fact, according to the DogBites.Org, over 35 dog breeds contributed to 433 deaths in 13 years in the United States. Pit bulls contributed to 66% of these deaths, followed by rottweilers with 10%.

Related Article: 13-year-old Boy Dies After Fatal Shooting While Mowing the Lawn

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.