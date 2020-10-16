Horror movies back in the 90s were special; they have opened so many storylines that we have watched recycled to this day. The iconic era has introduced horror movie fans to found-footage scenarios, serial killers, cannibals, paranormal, and more.

Although the effects were not as good as they are now, 90s horror movies were still able to shock its audience and petrify them, leaving them scared even after leaving the theater.

Horror movies of the 90s

Here are some of the best 90s horror movies that are worth watching again:

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

"The Silence of the Lambs" had introduced one of the best horror movie villains of all time, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Dr. Lecter was not the typical serial killer that goes around the village carrying weapons with him; he was actually more grounded and realistic.

Directed by Jonathan Demme and an adaptation of Thomas Harris' best-selling novel, this masterpiece won an Oscar and was the first and only horror movie that won Best Picture.

Candyman (1992)

"Candyman" shows a timeless brand of horror that made it a cult classic. Tony Todd's portrayal of the supernatural presence was unsettling and compelling.

Todd immediately became one of the greatest horror icons of the decade through sequels and other work in the genre, his portrayal of the tortured spirit in "Candyman" is still a powerful claim to fame.

Scream (1996)

Wes Craven's "Scream" is the most popular slasher horror film, not to mention that the movie's villain has the most copied mask every Halloween.

This movie also has one of the best plot twists of all time. Making the careers of young stars like Mathew Lillard, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kenndey, and Skeet Ulrich, the movie had three sequels, a TV series, and a cult following that gives the audience hope there will be another movie in the future.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The mother of the found-footage genre, "The Blair Witch Project" was a low-budget classic that proves you don't need millions of dollars to make a great film.

The marketing campaign for this movie was epic, as they made the whole thing seem real to the point that the public thought it was, prompting the cast to come forward and reveal that they were actors.

"The Blair Witch Project" didn't even have that many gory scenes or other gruesome deaths, but it assures you that while you watch it, the witch was in the shadows lurking. Although many movies had gone this route, you can't deny that this movie has the most impact.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

"The Sixth Sense" is M. Night Shyamalan's masterpiece, with also one of the best plot twists in cinema history. The revelation of its horrors and haunting visions of grief and loss was done most elegantly. Haley Joel Osment has given one of the best performances of a child actor, and the line "I see dead people" has been echoed through the years.

This breakout thriller was a blockbuster success, and Shyamalan has shown that he balances supernatural forces with heartbreaking storylines that make you root for every character in the movie.

