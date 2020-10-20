Priti Patel wants to close the loophole of the human rights laws as foreign criminals are abusing it. Rapists, murderers, and other criminals have exploited the loophole, and it will be closed by ministers.

Priti Patel Wants a Reform

According to The Sun, restrictions will be placed on the use of Article 3 of the Act for the first time; it will prohibit torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The reforms will aim to remove the use of Article 3 in farcical cases. It could include a complete ban on European Union nationals claiming that they can't be sent home for human rights reasons.

The Home Office will narrow the types of cases that can use Article 3 to stop the judges from gold-plating the duties of Britain under international law. This could mean that the Government can deport hundreds more foreign criminals a year as they are blocked from bringing human rights claims.

Also Read: Protesters in England,Pulled Down Statue of 17th Century Slave Trader, Threw It in River

Changes stated will affect how asylum claims are handled, after Home Secretary Priti Patel set out her determination to fix Britain's asylum system.

There are strict limits implemented on the types of asylum appeals on the reformed Article 3 of the Human Rights Act, according to Telegraph.Co.

A source from the Whitehall stated that the changes would severely restrict judges' ability to interpret the law broadly when it comes to foreign criminals who lodge these human rights claims. The source added that a line would be drawn on what they think are reasonable claims of inhuman and degrading treatment.

The source added that judges are too generous in the way that the law is interpreted. The judges allegedly gold-plate what is expected of the UK under international treaties, interpreting it too widely. There is no need for them to do that, the source said.

Changes in Human Rights Law

The changes will be introduced in the Sovereign Borders Bill, due to be published in early 2021. The DailyMail is set to reveal a review about it, and it will be carried out of human rights laws, with an expert panel due to be announced this month.

The curbs on Article 3 come 20 years after Tony Blair's Human Rights Act came into full force, enshrining the European Convention on Human Rights or ECHR into domestic law. The Government believes that the UK courts go far beyond what is merited under international obligations such as the ECHR.

For example, 26% of Albanians who claim asylum in the UK are granted refugee status, compared with just 10% in France, according to a Whitehall insider.

The changes will be aligned with the restrictions introduced six years ago, which is reflected in Article 8 of the Human Rights Act. It states that asylum seekers have the right to private life and family life.

The changes will be modeled on the restrictions introduced six years ago, which is in Article 8 of the Human Rights Act. It talks about the asylum seeker's right to private life and family life, according to The Guardian.

In the Immigration Act 2014, those specific changes set out how the courts must take a range of factors into account before even allowing a "family life" claim.

According to the changes, the public interest in deporting an offender should override any human rights claims, aside from in clearly defined cases.

Related Article: Secretary of State Wants to Drive Away Asylum-Seekers 4,000 Miles Away from the UK

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.