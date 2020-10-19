In the high country where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) lies, the Indian Air Force is waiting. India is ready to face the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force with its newly acquired Rafale fighter jets, and the Su-30 MKIs should hostilities breakout.

In 1962, the Indian Army decided to pull out the Indian Air Force (IAF) for fear of having casualties. Instead, they use the IAF to ferry supplies and troops to the front. It was a miscalculation that had a negative outcome.

This year, it is a different matter.

In 2007, former Army Chief General JJ Singh asked that war records in 1962 be made public by the government. He said that it should be common knowledge that strategists made a mistake and that they should learn from it, reported Eurasian Times. Until now, no action has been taken.

According to B.N. Mullick, the then director of the Intelligence Bureau of India who wrote about the Indo-China war in 1962, which is thought to be a semi-official recalling of the conflict, part of the narrative, was China's dastardly act.

Then former Special Secretary Atul Yadav took time to cite relevant parts of the memoir, such as why the Air Force was held back.

On September 18, there was a suggestion to use the Air Force in the sectors of Daulat Beg Oldi, Galwan, and Hot Springs. The Air Force commander did not agree to the withdrawal of ground troops at the frontline. Army troops would be massed in the Leh area, cited The Wire.

Despite offers to bomb Chinese positions with planes, with targets in west Tibet and Ladakh, the Chief of Army Staff decided to decline the offer.

Also read: India Deploys US Navy's Spy Planes in Ladakh

Back in 1962, the Chinese Air Force only ranked third. One of the concerns was the lack of capable night fighters in the IAF at that time.

Some Indian officials were not confident that the IAF could handle the MiG-21. But Mullick said it was not just China. There were other countries like Indonesia.

It was finally decided not to attack with the IAF and risk the troops. The Chief of Army Staff was not ready to escalate the conflict. Thus, the Indian Air Force's use then was for transport and supply operations.

Is the IAF ready?

Compared to 1962, when the IAF was not prepared, this 2020, the IAF is more than ready to face China. Forces on the LAC, the Air Force, and the army are ready to fight. Both sides are girding for a conflict anytime.

Just like the Chinese, the IAF has its Su-30 MKI jets and AH-64 Apaches at the ready for deployment anytime. Other shorter-range attack jets are stationed closer to attack anytime.

Deployed in Leh Airbase are the heavy-lift Chinooks for transport operations. Other choppers like Mi-17V5 are ready for action.

Included are the Dassault Rafales that are new to the air force, which landed at the Ambala airbase. These 4++ generation jets are expected to smoke the J-11s and J-16s, even the J-20.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the jet is an all-around fighter that is one of the bests. With India having these jet fighters, it will surely make China think twice.

Indian Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa mocked the PLA Air Force as going up against the U.S. fighters is foolish, citing that Chinese fighters are cheap knock-offs.

India and its Rafale fighter will be something to make China worry.

Related article: Indian Air Force Prepares Transport Airlifters for Operations Against China

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.