Pakistan and its collusion with China might cost it more than a few billion dollars. To be exact, two islands are given because of the Chinese debt trap that ensnares two islands strategic to Xi Jinping's hegemonistic cravings.

As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to seize control of two islands that have caused Karachi's dissension, the province does not want China to control the islands.

An ordinance passed by the administration of Imran Khan has ratified the creation of the Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDS). The islands to be placed under the control of the PIDS will be Bundal and Buddo Islands. Those opposed to the government's moves say that China is behind the scheme to develop these islands under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It undermines the sovereignty of Pakistan, reported Eurasian Times.

Many of the government critics do not agree with the policies of Imran's government. On the 11th of October, protests in the Sindh Province flared up. Many of Pakistan's political parties that are based in Sindh are in an uproar over the decision. The Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STTP), demonstrated in a rally against Imran Khan, noted the Economic Times.

Chair of Sindh's ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PIDS move is no better than the Indian annexing of the Sindh's islands. India's move in Jammu and Kashmir a year ago is no better. The central Indian government absorbed Indian PM Modi revoking of the special status accorded to several territories like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STTP) leader, Dr. Qadir Maqsi is adamant they would not be silent. Their rights are getting violated by Imran Khan's regime. More heads have made it clear that the government is supporting China instead of Pakistanis. Should China take control of the Buddo and Bundal islands, it will destroy the only livelihood of the 800,000 fishermen living there. Pakistan has fallen hook, line, and sinker for the CCP's ploy.

Many times, the international community has dissuaded any loans to China because it is a debt trap. Pakistan is only one of many who feel for the Chinese tactic to acquire bases for their military and extend power.

The bait that Beijing's main program uses to ensnare poor nations like Pakistan is money. Khan has borrowed $62 Billion worth of loans. These loans are non-transparent with costing that is doubtful. If the nation cannot pay, Beijing will seize control of ports or any infrastructure of value.

Several nations have fallen prey and cannot do anything about it.

The U.S. has warned Islamabad that it will be on the losing end of the deal. China intends to create another economic block to rival the west, which is China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It is worth 60 billion dollars to get into working so far. China is one of the worst economic partners that are predatory on weaker countries.

Islamabad chose to go with the Chinese dead and believe that it will be its ticket to economic prosperity. One criticism of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is that it will embroil the country in international disagreements. The row between China, India, and now Pakistan will not improve anything. China and debt traps have now caught Pakistan like others thinking it a free ride.

