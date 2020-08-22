Chinese submarines were caught on camera near their underground base that is used to pen them. Non-military sources have captured evidence of Chinese military activity in the South China Sea.

Military enthusiasts were in for a treat as the internet was rife with pictures if Chinese submarine activity. The photos that made rounds on the internet were the image of a Chinese sub that was geographically located on Hainan Island, in the South China Sea, reported CNN.

The capture of these images was unexpected but they shed light on one of the most secretive naval operations. It was unexpected, to say the least.

An American company called Planet Labs got the images first, posting the photo on social media via Radio Free Asia. Captured in the images is a Type 093 nuclear-powered attack submarine going into a subterranean tunnel that leads into underground sub pens located in the Yulin Naval Base, noted KSL.

Many users who saw the image had different inputs to what they saw. Some thought it was like a scene from James Bond, wrote a Twitter user. While others said it was like a scene out of one of Jules Verne's novels as well.

But some experts gave their opinion of the image captured. According to Drew Thompson, formerly of the United States Defense Department said that capturing a photo like that is almost impossible. By nature, sub missions require stealth that meant getting caught out of a secret base is not smart, cited 7news.

He added that the timing of the non-military satellite was right overhead. The conditions were flawless, a cloudless day that took a clear picture of a sino-sub which was supposed to be undetected when docking.

Thompson was not surprised by the unintentional discovery of the underground submarine base. Chinese military likes to hide their assets and conceal them as a rule, even to equipment that is farther inland.

Chinese planners are experts at making below ground and above ground concealed hangers and facilities. Military culture in China emphasizes it to a strategic point.

Shorelines to them have a particular importance, Chinese planners take into account the coast as one of the vulnerable points in the defense. Coastal and shoreline areas will never be allowed to be a weak point if it can be helped.

All the stir about the captured image has prompted CNN to ask Chinese officials their comment.

The exact location of the Yulin base is found at the end of Hainan Island that is 470-kilometers southwest away from Hong Kong. It is one of the complexes in protecting the PLAN.

One thing about the picture is that Chinese subs are increasing in number and quality, which bodes well for the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Another is the PLAN can house them in below-ground facilities, and keep their activity secret.

According to the US Navy, they sent a P-8A Poseidon intelligence and reconnaissance jets near the Yulin base verified by Reann Mommsen, U.S. Navy who told CNN, confirmed cbs58.

Thompson said that Naval intelligence is done regularly to keep watch on opponents.

The Discovery of the Chinese sub-activity in the opening of the underground base has given foreign intel a start.

