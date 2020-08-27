A recent activity in the South China Sea has made the PLAN make changes in the deployment of its aircraft carrier. The Hainan has the recently revealed underground sub pens.

Current intelligence points out that China will have a major shift in how it will distribute its resources. Recent events in the SCS shows that the U.S. is active in sending its carrier strike groups that signal the need for nearby bases in the doorstep of the SCS. One of the chosen forward bases is Hainan, the PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) building facilities to do be able to support such large ships.

An example of this Chinese initiative is the creation of a dry dock that can service either the Shandong or Liaoning. Both carriers go to Hainan having an equipped dry dock is foresight of their later stationing there. For now, Chinese carriers are berthed far to the north, which lengthens deployment time, reported Forbes.

For the Chinese which may face conflict with multiple hostiles like the U.S. Navy, they will need options to bring repair teams fast to fix these flat tops with specialized dry docks that can handle these giant vessels. These dry docks on Hainan will be key to the PLAN in keeping their flat tops in fighting shape. Intel has determined the dry docks as being too big for smaller naval craft, and it is placed in a harbor that is protected.

One way to reach the new dry dock is just one access to the inner part of the harbor. It is also where most Chinese non-nuclear subs are parked for protection. Bigger nuclear subs are stationed at a different place in the naval complex, they are near the coastal areas in the nearby bay. All these sub facilities are part of the Yulin base complex with an underground facility that keeps these subs covered from enemy airstrikes or missile attack.

Included in this complex are the subterranean tunnels that enable access to large nuclear subs which is one of the most crucial vessels of the PLA Navy. One type of Chinese nuke submarine is the Type-094 ballistic missile submarines that has rockets to kill U.S. ships. China installed a system to monitor the SCS on the Hainan coast. When carriers are stationed, the Hainan base has crosshairs on it.

Chinese naval resources include the Liaoning and Shandong busy with deployment. The third ship is getting built in Shanghai, noted The Daily Mail. Liaoning is 67,500 tons,999-feet, 246-feet across, with Shandong at 1,033 feet longer. On the decks are Russian knockoffs called the J-15, which is not as capable as the Super Hornet Block III.

Most of the Chinese planes rely on Chinese installation with runways like Woody Island located in the Paracels. Several J-11s were sent as a warning to the U.S. Navy. Operating the Shandong and Liaoning will allow China to pursue its agenda of coercion to occupy disputed areas in the SCS.

Having the two Chinese aircraft carriers in easy reach of the South China Sea brings to bear how Beijing will bring to its will. But the U.S. gives them a notice to dial back or else.

Having the Hainan base with the dry dock is an upgrade to China's plans to control the SCS.

