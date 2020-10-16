Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas began their relationship this year, but it had been a while since the two had been seen together in public. This sudden "disappearance" had sparked some rumors, and one tabloid claimed that the two are about to split up.

Ben Affleck's new relationship turned cold?

According to the Globe, Affleck and De Armas are about to split up. The tabloid claimed that Affleck had to leave De Armas to film in Ireland, and the long-distance calls had turned into constant bickering. An alleged insider told the tabloid that the connection between the two is not great, and they end up hanging up on each other.

The actress was reportedly feeling lonely as she stayed behind in LA, so she allegedly called her friends to complain about her current relationship. The "Knives Out" actress felt more like the hired help doing chores around his house than his girlfriend.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres' Scandal Pushes Wife Portia De Rossi to Relapse Tabloid Claims

The source added that the two agreed to take a few weeks of chilling out and see where the break would take them. The tabloid added that the passion in their relationship might be gone, as reported by Micky.Au.

Recent couple reunion

Although it is true that Affleck and De Armas had not seen each other in a while and that Affleck had been in Ireland filming "The Last Duel" with actor Matt Damon, it is not true that the couple is about to break up.

Both Affleck and De Armas are professional actors, and they know how demanding movie filming schedules are because they both have years of experience in the industry. It is also true that the two had to settle for a long-distance relationship for a couple of months, but it does not mean it affected their romance.

This month, Affleck returned to California and reunited with De Armas. The site Gossip Cop called the tabloid story false because the two never had a trial separation, nor are they about to split up anytime soon.

According to the friends of De Armas, she was not able to join Affleck in Ireland due to COVID-19, as the pandemic made flying more difficult, and social distancing is a must.

The Globe is a publication that has released numerous false articles, mostly about the relationship of Hollywood celebrities falling apart.

Back in May, the Globe reported that George and Amal Clooney's marriage was at a breaking point because of the coronavirus lockdown. It was the same story, but this time, the celebrities were Affleck and De Armas.

The Globe also claimed that former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama would get a divorce. However, that story was not true as it would have gotten international front-page coverage instead of a single tabloid article.

Another Hollywood couple, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were not safe from tabloids. According to Globe, the iconic couple was leading separate lives.

However, it is important to note that none of the couples mentioned by Globe has split up, nor have they announced taking a break from each other.

Related Article: Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson Fight Over 'Tinker Bell' Role in New Disney Movie

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.