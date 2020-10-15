Hunter Biden is being investigated by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee after it was revealed through newly released emails that he introduced his father, former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian natural gas from Burisma Holdings in 2015.

Hunter Biden under investigation

Ron Johnson, the committee chairman, told Fox News on October 14 that the committee had been in touch with the person who gave the emails and was in the process of validating the information.

The New York Post was able to get a copy of the said emails. The New York Post revealed that Hunter Biden introduced his father and former Vice President Joe Biden to a top executive at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas firm.

Joe Biden was introduced months before he allegedly pressured Ukrainian government officials to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the Burisma Holdings at the time.

According to Johnson, they communicated with the people who emailed the whistleblower's account to the committee, and they are now validating the claims.

Also Read: Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump Also Contracted COVID-19

The New York Post revealed that Joe Biden, at Hunter Biden's request, met with Vadym Pozharskyi in April 2015 in Washington, D.C.

The meeting between the two was mentioned in an email sent by Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, according to the article. It marked the year that Hunter Biden became a part of the board in Burisma Holdings.

An email from May 2014 showed Pozharskyi asking Hunter Biden on how to use his influence to benefit the company. The meeting happened before former Vice President Joe Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Payments to women

Last year, a Senate Republican reported about Hunter Biden's dealings and stated that his history of paying Russian and European women is linked to sex trafficking.

The report provided few details regarding the allegation, but it pointed to numerous Russian and Ukrainian transactions, according to Fox News.

The report from the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Finance Committees read that Hunter Biden paid Russian and Eastern European women who appear to be linked to an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.

The report did not link Biden in any way to trafficking, but they suggested that he paid prostitutes, presumably without knowing about it, who may have connections from such rings.

Joe Biden and his allies had stated that his intervention prompting the firing of Shokin had nothing to do with Hunter Biden, but rather it was connected to corruption concerns. Joe Biden claimed he had never talked to his son about his overseas business dealings.

Johnson's committee has been investigating Hunter Biden and his dealings since last year. In September, the committee released an interim report on their probe into Hunter Biden's role on the board of the Ukrainian company and his alleged complex financial transactions.

Johnson and Chuck Grassley, a Senate Finance Committee chairman, said that their investigations have faced a lot of obstacles from Democrats on their committees and that agencies were not able to comply with document requests.

Grassley said that there is still a lot of work to be done in their investigation. Hunter Biden's background has played a role in President Trump's impeachment efforts this year. Both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden denied any wrongdoing in his business transactions.

Related Article: Senate Report Accuses Hunter Biden is Involved in Prostitution and Human Trafficking

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.