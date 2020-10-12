COVID-19 treatments are lined up. The United States President Trump even said he became aware of the "cure" after his doctors administered an experimental drug. This transpired on Wednesday when Trump emerged from the White House hotspot to declare what he touted as one effective cure from the array of COVID-19 treatments.

The Most Promising COVID-19 Treatments

Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies are a lineup of medicines that have transfigured the way we alleviate and treat illnesses including cancer, immune system illnesses, and childhood viral infections. Out of over 100 authorized monoclonal antibodies, seven are for the treatment and prevention of infectious illnesses. Many more medicines are underway including candidates for COVID-19 treatments.

They could particularly target the SARS-CoV-2 virus due to the fact that they originate in people's blood who have recovered from COVID-19. The antibodies could be quickly isolated and produce and since the pandemic marked its beginning, over 70 monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments are now in development.

BioNTech's BNT162 program

Being created with Pfizer, German company BioNTech's BNT162 program is a messenger RNA vaccine platform. BioNTech is also in cooperation with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group in developing COVID-19 treatments.

Antivirals

Remdesivir, a treatment manufactured by Gilead Sciences, is the most promising and prominent antiviral drug currently being administered as a COVID-19 treatment. The drug is not new as it was initially designated as a an Ebola and Hepatitis treatment but was not found to be particularly efficient in treating them. On October 3, US President Donald Trump's medical team declared that the commander-in-chief had begun a five-day course of administered Remdesivir which is the regular protocol, reported Popular Science.

Regeneron

Regeneron is utilizing two antibodies to bolster the chances of its therapy to be effective taking into consideration that the virus dodges one antibody. The company made an effective antibody treatment for the Ebola combo this way.

According to Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University regarding COVID-19 treatments, "If you end up hospitalized, the drug remdesivir will help. If you get really ill, dexamethasone can help. Nothing else is approved, but that could change soon, as newer, more potent, therapies are being developed," reported Inverse.

Lilly and Regeneron

David Ho, who spearheaded the 1990's team that developed the cocktail of drugs that made HIV/AIDS endurable despite no vaccine being made available, stated that there are two front-runners who have created an antibody: Lilly and Regeneron. Trump received the Regeneron product which he lauded as a cure. Both powerful antibodies have reported promising preliminary results.

Moderna's mRNA-1273

To prompt an immune response, Moderna's vaccine uses messenger RNA to cause the body to create a key protein from the virus. The latest news regarding the vaccine is that in an initial safety trial, it produced antibodies as one of the COVID-19 treatments to patients tested.

Favipiravir

This drug works to halt SARS-CoV-2 from reproducing and is currently undertaking larger clinical trials following displaying initial promise.

MK-4482

This treatment is underway courtesy of Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It is slated to begin a large October Phase 3 clinical trial as a potential candidate for COVID-19 treatments.

