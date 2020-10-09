Hurricane Watch: Delta Landfalls, Winds Weakening after it Reaches Coast

Hurricane Delta Update. Delta weakened as it made landfall and was downgraded to a Category 1 storm.

Following the path of destruction taken by Hurricane Laura just a month and a half ago, Hurricane Delta made landfall in southwestern Lousiana and was classified as a Category 2 storm, Friday.

The eye of the hurricane hit the land at around 6 PM in Creole with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. However, the National Hurricane Center noted that Delta is growing weaker as it made landfall, quickly downgrading to a Category 1 storm with top winds at 90mph.

Despite weakening, forecasters still cautioned people of possible storm surges which could reach a height of 11ft. Moreover, the NHC also warned of possible flash floods and posted warnings on several parts of Texas and in most of southwest Louisiana, The Associated Press reported.

Delta's arrival also broke a record of 100 years after it became the 10th-named storm to hit the continental United States.

Residents of South Louisiana braced themselves for the arrival of Delta which brought in powerful winds and heavy rain, causing water to rise in parts of the state which are still recovering from Hurricane Laura's rampage.

Shortly after Delta came ashore, more than 203, 000 homes and business both in Texas and Louisiana suffered from power outages based on information from PowerOutage.us.

The Hurricane Center also noted that in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, the wind gusts reached a speed of 96mph during Delta's landfall. Meanwhile in Cameron, where a populated coastal community which was previously hit by Hurricanes Rita and Ike in 2005 and 2008, respectively, storm surge peaked at around 8 feet.

Moreover, Lake Charles which is only around 30 miles away from the area where Delta made landfall, tarp-covered roofs on top of several buildings which are still unrepaired in Laura's aftermath, were battered by heavy rains.

In a statement by Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, he said that the devastation is very emotional for the citizens who have not yet recovered from the previous hurricane hit.

According to ABC News, on Friday evening, winds picked up inland areas including Lafayette, which sustained occasional wind gusts which shook trees and sheets of rain. Many parishes and cities in the state have already implemented curfews from Friday until Saturday morning, and people have been encouraged to stay off the roads.

In addition, people have also been urged to not travel unless they are essential workers or emergency personnel.

Delta has also triggered several hurricane warnings which stretched from High Island, Texas up to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Early in Friday, Delta had sustained winds of 115 mph and was classified as a Category 3 storm. However, as it approached land it weakened, but officials warned that it could still be dangerous, telling people not to let their guard down.

During a news conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told people not to be distracted by the fact that the hurricane is weakening, and continue to be vigilant since it is still a strong weather system.

Some residents have already evacuated, however, many people chose to remain in their homes and await the storm.



