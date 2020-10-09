Hurricane Watch: Delta Starts Rampage on Gulf Coast, Preparations Rushed to Completion

Early on Friday, rains and storm-force winds brought by Hurricane Delta started to lash out on areas of Texas and Louisiana, prompting the National Hurricane Center to rush preparations into completion.

The force brought by the hurricane is expected to continue hitting the Gulf coast in the following hours. Hurricane Delta has been classified as a Category 3 storm and preparations for it should be immediately done as if delayed, it would be difficult to complete once the weather worsens.

According to the forecast, Delta is expected to landfall in the exact part of the state where Hurricane Laura made landfall, six weeks ago. The hurricane has also been forecasted to reach land by the afternoon on Friday and is expected to bring storm surges as high as 11 feet which may threaten lives in some areas.

Residents are getting ready for the hurricane hit by boarding up their windows with filled sandbags - a thing that they have been doing for at least six times in the past months.

Evacuations are also already ongoing, CBS reported.

Late on Thursday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, took it to Twitter to encourage the people to be strong amid the coming storm. He also urged them to rush their preparations and be ready for the extreme weather that comes with Delta.

"We will get through this," he wrote.

Before making its way to the Gulf Coast, Delta passed through the resort areas of Mexico in Cozumel and Cancun, earlier this week. The hurricane caused several streets to collapse and also caused a power outage in hundreds of thousands of local businesses and homes in the areas.

Louisiana under curfew

Several parts of Louisiana have already been put on curfew in preparation for the hurricane's landfall. The curfew may possibly be stretched out for several days as the eye of the hurricane approaches the coast.

The parish and city of Lafayette have already set their curfew to 4 PM local time on Friday and will end by 8 AM of the following day. According to KLFY, only emergency personnel and essential workers will be permitted to leave their homes and travel at the given hours.

Moreover, the City of New Iberia has also imposed a curfew for two nights between 10 PM to 6 AM, starting on Thursday and Friday. Curfews have also been in place in Ville Platte, Maurice, and Jeff Davis Parish.

Debris from Hurricane Laura Raises Concerns

As Delta starts to hit on the coast, citizens have also raised concerns over the possibility that the debris that was left behind after Hurricane Laura hit on August may become airborne and cause injuries or possible death.

Some houses are yet to recover from Laura's rampage including several rooftops that have sustained damage and have only been covered in blue tarps.

There are also remaining debris from Laura's hit that remains on the roadsides in the state which people fear may lead to accidents and casualties during the strong weather that is brought by Hurricane Delta.



