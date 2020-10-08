About 4 million Americans have voted way before election day on Nov. 3 and have had the most turnout according to data. For many Americans, this is one of the most chaotic and important elections.

It seems the Trump and Biden rivalry has hit a chord in many Americans that prompted this surprise turnout. Another is getting their vote in early to make it count for their choice, reported Reuters.

If the early rush to vote then on Nov. 3, it will be something to watch as the Dems will know if their propaganda will keep the incumbent out and get Biden into the oval office.

Exactly four weeks to go until the next POTUS will be known. Indicators from polling places show that a significant number has trooped to the polls. Officially 4 million have cast their votes; this is what the United States Elections Project indicated in the voting data. When they checked, it is, by comparison, about 50 times of the 75,000 in 2016.

The significant increase of early voting is with the expanded early and mail-in voting that is a safer method during this pandemic. Mostly many of the voters are keen to vote in or vote out President Trump, which was started by Michael McDonald of the University of Florida. He heads the project related to the elections, cited VOA News.

He added that the numbers of early voters are unheard of and are a first. Those who gave their votes have made up their minds who they want to win. Even suggesting even before the actual act of voting, most have decided on what they think of the Trump.

Based on the early surge of voting, based on the numbers that might reach about 150 million is a record. Overall, the 150 million is 65% of all legal voters, like the last time in 1908.

National polls show that Biden is ahead in sponsored national opinion polls that may or may not represent actual sentiments. Most surveys indicate that the situation in battleground states is a close race.

McDonald mentioned numbers that have come from 31 states when the voting begins. The early in-person voting will rise, including the mail-in votes that the democrats are hoping to win. Not all but only a half dozen states allow early in-person voting, though.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the number of voters who still vote with a voting machine is decreasing. The federal agency added that it has been in decline before the 2020 Elections too.

Now, the number of early mail-in votes is recorded at almost 25 million in 2004. In 2016 there was a surge to 57 million when Trump was elected. Furthermore, it is an increase that is quite significant to note.

Normally early voting starts strong initially, dropping at some point but picking up before the elections itself. However, some states would have registered their participation at a high mark.

When early voting started in South Dakota in 2016, it was a 23% turnout. Several states like Virginia and Wisconsin had 17% and 15% in 2016. The 4 million Americans who voted early are a record indeed.

