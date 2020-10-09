Authorities recently arrested a Florida couple after one of their children, an abused child, set fire to their house's bedroom.

The emergency services went to check on the incident and discovered what the parents did to their son.

The police found out that the parents were lying about something. If the child had not set the room on fire, they would not have been exposed as abusive parents. They would not have been arrested at all.

It seemed that the child understood the predicament and wanted to escape the bedroom, which was unfit for habitation, reported New York Post.

When the authorities entered the room, it was filthy, soiled with feces and urine, and was not even fit for pets. The room was locked to keep the child inside, which was dark as it had no electricity as well. The child is less than 10 years old.

The parents, who were arrested and facing aggravated child abuse, were identified as Kelley Lynne Davis, 36, and Daniel Andrew Davis, 37.

According to records, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco and his deputies went to Spring Hill to check the reported arson. Instead, they discovered the room's decrepit conditions where the child was kept.

In a news conference, Nocco said it was sad to comprehend the abuse that the parents heaped on the child.

He added that in his profession, a strong stomach is needed to face any condition. But this case will be one of those that will keep him up. What made it worse was the gravity of child abuse and the parents' attitude.

Divulging to the public the victim's information such as age, sex, and relationship is not allowed by state privacy laws, reported the Tampa Bay Times.

The deputies said that the couple had five daughters, who were treated better than the young victim.

During police interrogation, the parents confessed to the excessive maltreatment of the youngster. They said they checked on the child inside the room at least 12 hours daily to see if he was misbehaving. These were recorded in the arrest reports, according to News 784.

The victim was able to take a pack of matches without the parents knowing, and he used it to torch the room, according to a report on WFTS.

Inside the room was only a blanket and mattress. The child was deprived of normal childhood activities by the parents. Other children were freely given those privileges while the boy was languishing in the filthy room, said Nocco.

The sheriff added that what the Davis couple did was not right. Even criminals are afforded more humane conditions. He said that the accused were terrible for putting a young child through what they did.

Nocco further said that he is worried that the experience may have left excessive trauma on the child.

Pictures that were taken of the room will not compare to the horrors done to the child.

Investigators were checking if the child meant to escape the horrid condition or if there was something else, said the Tampa Bay Times.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the sheriff said that the matchbox was left intentionally by someone in the house. Whoever helped the victim feared someone in the house, so the help was done in secret.

All of the couples' children were taken by the state's Department of Children and Families from the house, including the abused child victim. Whoever left the match to set the bedroom on fire helped.

