A Tabloid reports that Hollywood A-lister George Clooney has dumped wife, Amal, on their 5th wedding anniversary. The story has made some of their fans worried because the two are deemed one of Hollywood's power couples.

George and Amal's marriage

In 2019, actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with their close friends, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The two couples went on a double-date and had dinner.

According to the outlet New Idea, after the dinner was over, Clooney dumped the famous lawyer. The tabloid claimed that the two argued while having dinner, and pictures captured the alleged argument.

The tabloid then claimed that the couple did not want any paparazzi camping outside of their home because they did not wish the tabloids to know about what is really going on with their relationship and what is going on inside their home.

The truth

Gossip Cop, a site known for debunking fake news about celebrities, pointed out that numerous celebrities despised having paparazzi camp outside of their property.

New Idea also revealed that Amal looked as if she was crying in the photos that were used by the tabloid when she was getting inside a car with George. The tabloid suggested that the two had fought before the paparazzi photographed them.

Gossip Cop found out that the picture of George and Amal looked nothing like they were fresh out of an argument. The couple were enjoying each other's company and were out in public.

According to Gossip Cop, New Idea had exaggerated the picture and tried to create a narrative by deliberately using an unflattering picture of Amal Clooney.

The story has been published for a year now, but the couple is still together and is very much in love.

Although the indeed couple celebrated their anniversary by having dinner with their other celebrity friends, it is not true that the two fought right after.

This is not the first time that tabloids targeted George and Amal Clooney's relationship. Since before they got married, tabloids had created numerous stories about how the two will not make it and how George wanted to call off the wedding. That, of course, did not happen.

Last year, Blocktoro claimed that George Clooney was cheating on Amal Clooney with Sofia Vergara. That was proven to be false as the two are happily married.

Sofia Vergara married Joe Manganiello in 2015, and they are still together.

Earlier this year, another tabloid published an article about how George Clooney cheated on Amal with Meghan Markle.

The tabloid suggested that the actor had an affair with the duchess, but it was not true.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are friends with the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There was also no evidence pointing to an affair between them as they were never spotted alone together. For each event that they go to, they bring their significant other with them.

