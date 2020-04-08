A 23-year-old man wildlife worker who loved taking care of animals was killed by a shark attack at the Australian coast.

The Queensland Police got a report of shark attack of the North-West Island. The attack was near the great barrier reef, where there are several shark species like the notorious Great White shark, one of the biggest shark species with a reputation as a man-eater.

Unidentified friends of the ranger said the attack came when they were on the way to North West Island, Zach Robba was with his friends riding a charter boat to get their destination when the victim got a chunk bitten off by a shark on Monday.

According to his friends, they were swimming when the sudden attack came out of nowhere. No one was expecting the fatal attack on their friend. They did not mention what kind of shark perpetrated the attack that took the victim's life.

Robba was bitten on his leg, hands and elbow which were severe and endangered his life. Although he received treatment after the unfortunate incident, he died from the wounds and expired after 10 PM, said the police on his case.

The shark attack victim

The Wild Life ranger was mentioned in a post by Iona College, a day school located in Queensland where he graduated from in 2014.

His father Michael Twigg remarked that his son was working with the Queensland Park and Wildlife Service. When the shark attack came, Robba and his fellow rangers were doing research and essential maintenance as part of their job.

Also read: Woman Who Shot, Slashed Boyfriend's Face from Ear to Ear, Given life Sentence After Years of Trial

"It is with great sadness, we share the news of the passing of Iona Old Boy Zachary (Zach) Robba (Class of 2014)," the Facebook post said which comes with a photo of the young man.

Remembrances of Zach Robba (RIP)

His father added that it was the job Robba has always wanted, and "he embraced all that it entailed."

Twigg further said that the victim's family is grateful for the outpouring of community support, and was appreciative of it.

He added,"At this difficult time, we keep all Ionians in our prayers who are affected by this very sad loss... Every one of us has a Zach shaped hole in our heart. And each shape is unique."

There was no shortage of kind words from Robba's acquaintances on the post. One said that he was one of the "friendliest and genuine bloke" person he knows.

One more comment said: "You were the most amazing human being and we are so happy that you shared many good times with our family." Another said that he loved life and was amazing.

Also, Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk paid tribute and offered her condolences to his loved ones.

The official response by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) confirmed that Robba was a ranger working with this colleagues. In a statement to CNN, they said that he was bitten and killed later by shark inflicted wounds while doing his duties as a ranger. QPWS offered condolences to the family when he died, it was the third shark attack in the same place on Dec.30 2019.

Related article: Alleged Lizard Captured by Curiosity Rover, Theorist Claims Its a Sign of Life on Mars