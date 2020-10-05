Viewers were left dumbfounded as "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason cuddled a pair of cats notwithstanding his tendency to kill animals.

The sacked reality star, 28, shared a video on Instagram Stories of Eason sitting on a chair outdoors and tickling a kitten under its chin.

Did Jenelle Evans Leave Husband David Eason?

Jenelle Evans is clapping back at people surmising that she left husband David Eason following the death of the family's pet goat at the hands of him.

The Teen Mom 2 alum's fans believed she might have asked to separate from living with Eason. She recently posted perplexing messages on his Facebook page last week, asking what would he do with the cat and telling him, "Well, your things are ready to go [and] will be here when you get back," reported Pop Culture.

Fluctuating Relationship

Showbiz Cheat Sheet noted that it is confusing whether Jenelle Evans and David Eason are on stable good terms. At times, the situation between the couple seems stable expressing their love on each other's social media handles. At other times, they are alleging of abuse towards each other, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

On the 25th of September, the "Teen Mom 2" alum posted many wedding day throwback photographs on Instagram. Simultaneously, the reality show star cleared up the air on the status with her man.

According to Jenelle Evans mentioning her husband David Eason in her caption, their day was perfect and that she is happy to have soldiered through the difficult times with her family. She called Eason her best friend through thick and thin, reported E! Online.

YouTube Video Addressing Concerns

After Evans' vlog intro, Eason defended himself for killing their dog, a French Bulldog named Nugget, in May last year. This was after the family dog bit their three-year-old daughter, Ensley. He explained that the dog was a loving dog to him but did not have the same behavior towards his children.

Eason had an Instagram video up on the 13th of September displaying him eating the family's goat. He said the goat was named Elvis.

Cradling Kittens

Eason cradled two kittens in his arms as Evans could be heard describing it that they are just chilling. He carried the kittens as he messaged on his mobile phone.

Evans stated that she and Eason remain to be in a relationship after him killing their pet goat. Eason rocked three days before that, displaying the goat's head in the garbage can and gloating about the meat's taste.

In 2019, Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason shot her pet dog, causing Evans to momentarily lose custody of their three kids. According to Eason, it was an incident where his daughter's health and safety was in jeopardy and that the dog was aggressive.

