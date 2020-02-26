"Teen Mom " star Jenelle Evans is rumored to have gotten back with her estranged husband David Eason after officially ending her contract with MTV. Her story has been one of the most followed stories in the franchise because of her famed bad judgment. Fans are not surprised and think she might have just made her biggest mistake yet.

The former MTV reality star is currently staying with her ex David Eason and her children at their North Carolina home.

Her mother, Barbara Evans, once uttered that David is the worst guy she has ever been with.

Despite denying the reconciliation, a source close to Eason said that they are indeed back together. Evans was recently spotted with former husband Eason at a Nashville bar on Saturday. After 3 months of moving out of state to avoid engagements with her alleged abuser, Jenelle Evans has reportedly thrown in the towel.

Blogs point out a growing amount of evidence that points to a rekindled relationship. One example is that Jenelle can clearly be seen wearing a wedding ring in her Instagram story promoting a BrushX product. She removed the symbolic jewelry shortly after parting ways with David.

Evans reportedly splits time between her place in Nashville and the former family home in North Carolina while the two co-parent their daughter Ensley.

The pair have been living together off and on for several weeks at their home in North Carolina, according to TMZ. Evans and Eason are taking things slowly the second time around and the time apart proved to have been beneficial.

Four years into marriage, Evans announced in October 2019 that she was filing a divorce from Eason.

The two went through a rough phase after Eason shot and killed Evans' dog, Nugget, in May 2019.

Evans is set on maintaining the safety of her kids but also admitted that she is still clueless about what she is doing.

She explained,"My mind keeps going back and forth on what I should do. I do have an apartment in Tennessee, and I still do have my house here, so at the moment I'm kind of back and forth... I haven't made an ultimate decision of what I'm doing."

Eason denied that they are back together and are trying to work out a friendship instead. "We are just trying to be the best parents we can right now," he added.

Evans also denied reports, "David and I are not together as of now. We are co-parenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it."

The exes are looking into co-parenting counseling in the future.

