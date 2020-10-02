According to a study, humans and Neanderthals cross breed a long time ago with remnants of their genetics left in genes. But scientists suggest that it might increase a predisposition to getting severe COVID-19 symptoms.

A hypothesis was formulated based on a study which is the first amongst studies investigating the coronavirus, suggesting that it helped humans develop immunity to certain conditions existent in the epoch it occurred. But, on the flip side, the ancient gene will likely endanger modern homo-sapiens afflicted with COVID, reported Meaww.

According to those involved in the research, they found a strand in extant human DNA closely linked to ancient Neanderthals. It is alleged that the strand will triple the chances of an infected respiratory system using a ventilator to support breathing.

Professor Svante Pääbo, who led the study said the observations of how the human-Neanderthal mix has impacted many millennials. The intertwined genes of an extinct branch of hominid have such an impact on the coronavirus.

Sources identify the DNA strand in question seen in chromosome 3, part of the 23 pairs that are present in homo-sapiens cells. Traced in the Chromosome 3 strand is 1,000 to 1,100 genes that give the commands to the formation of proteins in the cellular body.

Specific commands are given by the chromosomes with several 1,000 up to 1,100 genes that create proteins. These linked genes variants has a larger risk of developing severe Covid-19. They are present in half of the people in South Asia and sixteen-percent of people in Europe today, the researchers wrote in their study.

The study enrolled over 3,000 participants, who were treated and untreated at the hospital as Covid-19 patients. Most findings pointed to several gene types on the 3rd chromosome 3 which might cause severe infection. A match to the DNA of a 50,000-year-old Neanderthal skeleton in Croatia was discovered.

Hugo Zeberg of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm mentioned that the gene type derived from interaction with Neanderthals about 60,000 years ago. He repeated the same diagnosis that anyone with this nascent gene will be endangered by a coronavirus.

Tests were done where the gene is most predominant in existing populations today. In South Asians, it is prevalent and more are at risk. Europeans have one in six individuals with it but are not present in Africans and East Asians.

Overall, the study mentions a variation that causes reactions in humans. These severe reactions are serious and often fatal. Despite the numbers given by the authors, this is yet to be verified in finality.

The presence of Neanderthal genes has no explanation of how it impacts getting severe COVID-19 symptoms. Both Zeberg and Professor Pääbo have no idea about the link yet. Most of the studies about COVID-19 needs a better explanation or should be given a good explanation.

