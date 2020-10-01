Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expressed "deep pain" as they announced that they lost their child due to a miscarriage.

Teigen revealed the news through an Instagram post where she said that they are still in shock as it is something that they have never felt before and never expected to feel.

The post by Teigen came with several photos in black and white, showing her devastation upon losing their child. One of the photos even showed the model crying in the hospital bed.

The child was supposed to be the third child of the couple, which they only revealed to be expecting in mid-August.

'Baby Jack'

According to E!Online, Teigen stated that she and her husband were planning to name the baby 'Jack'. She also explained that in the past they always decided their baby names until the last moment before they leave the hospital after giving birth.

However, she shared that in Baby Jack's case, they have already started to call him the name while still inside the womb.

In her emotional post, Teigen also apologized to their little angel for the complications that he faced during his short life.

"We will always love you," the grieving mother wrote.

Legend also retweeted the post from Teigen, expressing his love for his lost baby.

Teigen also expressed how unreal it felt that they had to drive home from the hospital with no baby to bring home.

Teigen's pregnancy has been well documented by the model, who is also a TV presenter on her social media accounts.

On Sunday, Teigen was brought to the hospital due to excessive bleeding, but she immediately updated her fans that she and her baby were both safe and healthy.

However, in her most recent post, she explained that the baby was not supplied with the fluids that it needed to survive since they were unable to stop the bleeding. Thus leading to the baby's death.

Teigen also took it to social media to thank everyone who offered their prayers for her and her baby, not forgetting to express her gratitude for the life that she is enjoying with her family.

Teigen thanked her followers for their "positive energy, thoughts and prayers" and expressed gratitude for the "amazing" life she enjoyed with her family.

Huge virtual support

After the news about the baby's death broke out, messages of condolences and support flooded the social media paged of the couple. Many of the supporters praised how the couple stayed strong despite the adversities and shared their own experiences of loss.

Meanwhile, the couple also received messages from fellow celebrities. Kim Kardashian West sent them a message of love and support, saying that they are always there for the couple.

Among the other celebrities who sent messages to Teigen and Legend were Viola Davis, who sent what she referred to was a "big virtual hug of love"; and Paris Hilton who said that she was sorry for the couple's loss, BBC reported.

Teigen and Legend are parents to two other children.



