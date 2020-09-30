At the age of 39, Paris Hilton has achieved more than most people do in their whole lives through fooling everyone into her fake dumb blonde brand. In 2014, Hilton had sold perfume worth over $2 billion.

Pretense Behind a Persona

Having spent most of her life under the media glare, the 39-year-old is well-aware of how she is judged when she utters "that's hot" in her signature overly breathy baby voice.

She had the appearance of a freshly tanned Barbie doll. She then hosted as the other half of the privileged celebrities in "Simple Life" alongside Nicole Richie.

Hilton divulged her real voice during a television interview, saying that she has been playing the part of a dumb blonde under the public eye. She stunned the Australian breakfast program "Sunrise's" hosts when she uttered with a deeper baritone.

YouTube Documentary

"This Is Paris" is a YouTube documentary that garnered more than four million views in less than a week. It chronicles the untold narrative behind the real Paris Hilton and the iconic character she conjured.

Hilton released the hit "Stars Are Blind" and emanated the "famous for being famous" celebrity mark. But according to Hilton, "This entire time, I have been playing a character so the world has never really truly known who I am," reported Uproxx.

TV Over Mind's big hope is that she would be alble to recreate herself in a real mage and undo years of bearing the reputation of being the whiny princess of the Hilton name has managed to get her. The website added that it would be good to see her intelligent and confident side that knows what she wants out of life and how to get it, straying away from Hilton's fake dumb blonde brand.

Also Read: Paris Hilton Prank: Victim Of Terrifying Fake Plane Crash

Claim Into Fame

The heiress became the face of the 2000s Los Angeles socialite scene prior to starring in the reality TV show.

She said promoting the documentary, "I feel it's time for the world to finally know how I was. I feel that I've been through so much," reported Lad Bible. The public knew Hilton as a ditzy heiress who is a party girl.

Exact Opposite of Public Image

Hilton stated regarding her perceived persona, "There's so many differences. With the character, it's mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead," reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

In truth, she added that she is the exact opposite and is just very good at pretending to be a dumb blonde.

She stated that she does not want to be recounted as an airhead, but as the businesswoman she is. And she apparently has already accomplished that as fans took to Twitter their shock that her real voice is deep.

Hilton reportedly built walls around herself because of the difficulties she has face and she did not want to think about them anymore. Before there were influencers, Hilton was a beautiful blank slate of a celebrity burnished, if not created, by a sex tape with a dumb blonde persona.

Related Article: Paris Hilton Poses Topless For Instagram Mirror Selfie (SEE IT)

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.