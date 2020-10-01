In Wilkinson County, Georgia, young girl barely in her teens meet an unfortunate death. Reportedly, she died from severe lice infestation that her parents allowed to persist for years.

Kaitlyn Yozviak,12-years old, was declared dead on August 26, when she suffered cardiac arrest and was afflicted by anemia as a complication. It was reported by WMAZ-TV, and her parents Mary Katherine Horton, 37, and Joey Yozviak, 38. Both are suspect for the death of Kaitlyn.

One of the agents in the GBI, special agent Ryan Hilton, told the court when he testified about the condition of the girl when she passed. Stating the girl at the time of her death had a severe lice infestation. The authorities speculate that the parents did not do anything to cure her, reported Meaww.

He added the lice infestation might have been the cause of her anemic condition. But her parents did not have their daughter checked. This neglect caused her anemic condition and a deadly heart attack. According to Wilkinson County Superior Court Judge, Brenda Trammell had enough evidence against them for second-degree murder in front of an outraged grand jury.

Prior evidence gained charged that Mary Katherine Horton and Joey Yozviak had an extra charge of child cruelty (second degree). Last Monday, the trial was held with more information on how the victim died at her parent's hands. Initial autopsy reports if the child's sad passing shows that she had horrible pains because both parents did not do anything, cited Ledger Enquirer.

Her mother admitted that she neglected to give her deceased daughter a bath until she died. Agents who visited the residence in August called the residence not fit for habitation. The inside is very filthy and are unkempt. The mattress and stuffed toys in the girl's room had vermin all over, Hilton told this to the court.

Nearby neighbors said that the 12-year-old was not seen in the house for over a month or longer until she died, they remarked. Sources mention that the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services took her two brothers, as they found out about dismal conditions at home. Her parents were forced to release the two whether they wanted or not, mentioned AP News.

When Kaitlyn was born, the DFCS who were familiar with the couple's record, wanted to get the child. However, the couple refused to have her adopted. Reports indicate that the house was unsafe, very filthy that is not fit for any child. Temporarily, she was sent to an aunt but returned to such conditions about six-days later.

News of her story sparked outrage at how that can happen to a child. Social media had an outpouring of pity and sadness on how her parents could have maltreated her. There were many sentiments but many expressed outrage at the child's fate. One said those guilty must be jailed.

