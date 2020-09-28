A tabloid claims that comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was so affected by the numerous scandals surrounding her show that it took a toll on her appearance. Ellen allegedly wants to get her face done so she would have that youthful glow again.

Ellen's plastic surgery

The Globe reported that Ellen was planning to get a number of procedures done to her face to undo the damage that was done by the stress of facing so many scandals.

The tabloid described Ellen as "scandal-savaged" and quoted sources that insisted that the news of toxic work culture behind the scenes of her show had made an "ugly impact" on the comedian's appearance.

According to the tabloid's source, Ellen is worried about the bags under her eyes, her saggy cheeks, and her saggy jaw. The source also said that Ellen is breaking out something terrible and that her skin looks blotchy from all the stress that she's been under.

The source went on to claim that Ellen is image-conscious and that she is desperate to change her recent "haggard" appearance.

"The Ellen Show" host allegedly booked appointments with dermatologists and surgeons, demanding botox fillers, a face-lift, and eye-lift, surgery to tighten her neck and microdermabrasion.

According to the tabloid, her floundering marriage to wife Portia de Rossi is adding to her stress. The source said that the two had their share of problems and that Ellen's diva behavior is to blame. Ellen's behavior is what's gotten her into so much trouble with her staffers through the years.

The source insisted that despite their fights, de Rossi will stand by her spouse. The source said that Portia is supporting Ellen's surgery plans too and that she will go with anything that will make Ellen feel better.

The truth

This is not the first time that Ellen was surrounded by plastic surgery rumors. Last year, the Globe insisted that the talk show host had spent $1 million on plastic surgery, supposedly to keep her wife from divorcing her.

Gossip Cop had debunked the rumors as they checked in with a source that is close to the situation. The tabloid's plastic surgery rumor was wrong last year, and it is still wrong this year.

The tabloid is clearly trying to shame the comedian's appearance in an ageist attack. Unflattering photos of celebrities are used by tabloids on purpose, and they do this, especially to women, to try to prove that the person needs or had plastic surgery.

The technique is insulting, according to the sources close to Ellen. Gossip Cop also pointed out that DeGeneres looked like her usual self on "The Ellen Show" as the day time show started its 18th season.

All the rumors about Ellen getting plastic surgery is false. This is not the first time that the Globe has spread rumors about Ellen and her marriage with Portia de Rossi.

A few months back, the tabloid insisted that Ellen was jealous of Portia's potential cooking show. However, there was no credible news of a cooking show.

Ellen did, however, filmed her wife cooking while they were on quarantine and posted it on "The Ellen Show" Youtube channel.

