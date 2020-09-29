Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp are two of Hollywood's brightest stars but many have not known that the two are big fans of each other until recently.

Both actors have also been part of headlines recently due to their failed marriages. Jolie is currently in a huge custody battle over her children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also facing his own trials with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Jolie Smitten by Depp

In Jolie's unauthorized biography, it was narrated how the Maleficent actress grew a fondness for Depp. It was noted that Jolie's love for knives and death has drawn her towards Depp after the actor portrayed Edward Scissorhands in a movie.

It was also noted in the biography that her love for the film has also resulted in the actress being 'smitten' by Depp himself.

According to Geo TV, at a young age, Jolie has been very fond of knives and even had a collection. It also came to a point when she aspired to become a director of a funeral parlor.

Moreover, it was stated that the movie. "Edward Scissorhands" spoke to Jolie as she was drawn to its theme of self-discovery and alienation.

'The Tourist'

In 2010, Jolie and Depp crossed paths after they co-starred in the movie, "The Tourist."

Jolie and Depp played the role of lovers in Venice; however, the movie did not become very successful as it received several bad reviews. Despite this, the co-stars formed a friendship on set.

Meanwhile, it was also stated that Jolie was not the only one smitten by Depp because the actor has also expressed admiration for Jolie during interviews for the film. Depp said that he was mesmerized by Jolie when he first met her, describing the time as a "breathless moment."

During the filming, the two got along quickly and many have attributed this to the fact that they have a lot in common. In a statement, Depp even said that there is "innate chemistry" between him and Jolie.

On top of this, Jolie has also stated that she always has wanted to work with Depp. She said that working with him was the coolest, reminiscing her years growing up having a crush on Edward Scissorhands.

Depp Calls Jolie a "Walking Poem"

Meanwhile, Depp also has nothing but good things to say about his former co-star. Despite the fact that they never dated, the Fantastic Beasts actor has described Jolie with such admiration.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, in one of his interviews, Depp referred to Jolie as a "walking poem." He then described her as not just a perfect beauty but also smart, deep, clever, and funny. He also added that he admired Jolie's sense of humor.

In addition, Depp also called Jolie an enchantress and "an unbelievably beautiful, cultured vixen."

While both Jolie and Depp are currently facing issues regarding their marriages and have shared good words for each other, there has been no information on what their current relationship is.



