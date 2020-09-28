The authorities have said that a 15-year-old boy has died after taking illegal drugs. A thorough investigation has been launched after the teenager's body was found in an alleyway in York.

Illegal drugs

Six people, between the ages of 14 and 37 had been arrested by authorities on suspicion of drugs supply offences, with two 14-year old boys being released due to being underage.

A 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are still in police custody, with the 15-year-old girl and the 16-year-old boy being investigated and questioned about the operation.

The body of the teenager named Josh Reeson, was found by a member of the public in an alley off Hospital Fields Road in York, just before 4 am on September 27, according to BBC.

Also Read: Drug Companies May Kill 500,000 Sharks, Use Livers to Create COVID-19 Vaccine

The police said that they believe the boy was with a group of others who were also taking illegal drugs. It is not clear of the other members of the group were also teenagers, according to The York Press.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said that an investigation is underway and specialist officers are now conducting searches and inquiries across the city, in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Glass, who is leading the investigation, said that what happened was an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in a teenage boy losing his life.

Glass added that they would do everything that they can to find out how the drugs ended up in the hands of the teenagers.

Glass also encourages the public to come and speak to the police if they know anyone who is dealing drugs, if they know someone taking illegal drugs or if they are concerned about a person who is taking drugs.

Similar case

In June 2020, a man dies of drug overdose after he fought with deputies, according to ABC News. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement that the county medical examiner has found that the deputies who took the man, Kevon Todd, into custody did not contribute to his death.

The medical examiner's report listed acute eutylone intoxication as the official cause of death. Eutylone is a stimulant that officials consider a novel designer drug.

Eutylone, also known as bk-EBDB or n-ethylbutylone, is a stimulant in the synthetic cathinone family.

It belongs to a broader group of drugs called New Psychoactive Substances or NPS. They are also referred to as designer drugs, novel designer drugs, or bath salts.

It is still not clear where the man got the drugs from, and the investigation is still open.

Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had stopped Todd as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint. He had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area, according to officials.

After a struggle, the deputies were able to detain Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating him when he became unresponsive. Rescue workers began life-saving measures and transported him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the deputies who were involved in the struggle sustained minor injuries.

Related Article: UK Police Shuts Down 10% of Phone Lines Used by Drug Gangs, Leads to 1,000 Arrests and £1.2m Seized Narcotics

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.