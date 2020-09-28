President Donald Trump has now called for an investigation into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for alleged ballot harvesting in Minnesota.

The president tweeted that what was discovered was illegal and that he hopes the U.S Attorney in Minnesota has the issue under review.

Fraud in Minneapolis district

An undercover organization named Project Veritas shared a video from July where an operative called Liban Mohamed boasts that his car if full of ballots for his "brother", Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman.

Mohamed contends that the only way to win is with money, and he said that they got 300 ballots for Jamal Osman. He added that money is everything and that "money is the king in this world, if you got no money, you should not be here period."

The video from Project Veritas includes political insider Omar Jamal, who, according to the organization, seems to implicate Rep. Omar in ballot harvesting, calling the whole thing an "open secret."

Jamal said that Rep. Omar would do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing exactly that.

Also Read: Trump Denies Alleged Tax Avoidance History, Calling It "Fake News"

Meanwhile, CBN News reported that they reached out to Rep. Omar for comment on the matter and her office replied through a statement that says the amount of truth to the story is equal to the amount Donald Trump paid in taxes in ten out of the last fifteen years, which is zero.

The statement continues that amplifying a coordinated right-wing campaign to delegitimize a free and fair election undermines the democracy of the country, adding that no one in the video is part of Ilhan for Congress.

Project Veritas video

Although it is not clear who may be behind the ballot-harvesting that is seen in the video, Project Veritas reports that their investigation found three locations where the scheme functions: an elderly community at Horn Towers, Riverside Plaza apartments, and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services which serves as a voting location and ballot drop-off site.

In the viral video, a former political worker brought the organization to a location where participants took absentee ballots from elderly Somalis.

The former worker said that at the end of the street there are three towers called Horn Towers and that it is all seniors, and they took every ballot.

President Trump immediately became vocal about the ballot-harvesting scandal, and he called for an investigation into the matter, as he wrote on his Twitter on September 28.

Minnesota is not the only state that has revealed voter fraud. In Gregg County, Texas, ballot-harvesting was revealed last week where four people, including a local commissioner, were arrested and accused of participating in organized election fraud during the 2018 Democratic primary election.

Court battles are expected over the presidential election, so President Trump's campaign staff is now building an army of attorneys who are preparing to take their concerns to court after the November 3 elections.

Trump's opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, has also put together a massive legal operation. Both sides are now expecting major court challenges due to the difficulties of counting mail-in votes.

According to Politico, GOP has a 20-person team focused on key swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The court battles over the voting could last for weeks.

