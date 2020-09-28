The U.S. Navy is adding the F-35s as integral parts of their air wing with the Super Hornet Block III as its partner. Integration of the stealth capable jet will be part of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) as a modernization drive to link up the Navy as another node in an expanding network.

Sources in the U.S. Military confirm that the USS Carl Vinson has become the first super aircraft carrier that to upgrade to handle the F-35 in all its normal naval aircraft sorties. Soon to follow will be the first of the Navy's experimental refueling drone. In the continuous upgrade of the U.S. Navy in the face of challenges to it, reported Breaking Defense.



The old carrier is getting upgrades and renovations to be able to operate 5th generation stealth craft like the F-35. Activities like launching them CATOBAR and recovering them while at sea is now underway off the coast of California.

F-35C activities drew media attention mostly, but behind the scenes is fitting the carrier for the MQ-25 Stingray drone. Which will be crucial to increase the range of the carrier air wings in a conflict.

Naval forces are shaping up as the ship will be deployed with F-35Cs on its decks, as the first time in supercarriers in 2021. On amphibious ships like the USS Wasp, America, Essex which have them equipped already sent to the Middle East or Pacific in the past two years so far.

Lighter carriers need the vertical takeoff and landing F-35Bs, but the C-type variant is CATOBAR or catapult assisted launch on the Vinson's steam catapults.

Also read: China Rips Off U.S. Sea Hunter Drone

Essential role of the Stingray

This ultra-modern MQ-25 Stingray drone is a more than just a drone that carries fuel for Navy sorties. It is another node in the sky that is linked to a data network. Just like the F-35C, it will send data to all connected naval assets, giving it a twofold function and something America's adversaries have yet to achieve.

One of the biggest advantages is it is an autonomous aerial tanker that will add miles to the naval aircraft it supports. These will be the Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and the F-35 will benefit by spearheading into any situation with extended range.

Vinson's improvements are an Unmanned Aviation Warfare Center on the ship, installation of equipment to connect the ship to Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) which is crucial for the F-35C datalink abilities.

There is a drive to have more large unmanned surface vessels (LUSV) that is part of a small, medium force USVs. Just in July, a contract was given to L3 Technologies Inc. to build and design a prototype Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel of 40 vessels coming soon.

Most of the robotic ships will displace 500 tons of water and use intel, surveillance, and recon with electronic warfare as its purpose. There are also plans to design Large Unmanned Surface Vessels as another segment of modernization.

In September 2019, the Stingray flew two hours and under human control. Next will be new tests on the drone this fall. By the time the drone is perfect with a delivery of 69 units for testing. Timely upgrading of the USS Vinson and new carrier USS George H.W. Bush shorted drone tests by three years. In 2024, the refueling drone Stingray will be ready to work with the F-35B.

Related article: US Navy Develops Sea Drones to Join Surface Fleet for Joint Attack

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.