Ellen DeGeneres does not have lady luck on her side this year. After she was exposed as being mean and a bully by her employees and other celebrities, her once clean reputation took a massive dive.

Switching from Ellen to Kelly Clarkson

Because of this, celebrities who want to keep their good name allegedly does not want to be associated with her anymore. The comedian has interviewed thousands of celebrities on "The Ellen Show" since the program premiered in 2003.

However, according to National Enquirer, celebrities are now avoiding both the comedian and the show due to the claims of toxicity on set and all the controversy surrounding her now.

DeGeneres' alleged rival, Kelly Clarkson, is becoming the favorite of celebrities that want to be interviewed on a daytime program.

A source allegedly said that Ellen's show is toxic and that more and more stars will slowly avoid her and opt for a non-controversial booking, according to Enstarz.

The source also said that Ellen was always the first choice since her show has the biggest platform, but now with Ellen's controversy, celebrities are choosing to sit down with Kelly instead to promote their work.

Since "The Kelly Clarkson Show" premiered in 2019, Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson have been pitted against each other, as critics are seeing her potential as a talk show host. Tabloids are claiming that DeGeneres is furious at Clarkson for stealing the limelight from her.

Another tabloid also claimed that DeGeneres is the one who is refusing to interview massive Hollywood stars that already appeared on Clarkson's show. Sources allegedly said that DeGeneres is upset with the singer that she's been cussing at her.

There are also claims that while Clarkson's ratings are increasing, DeGeneres' ratings have been dropping, as people are loving the fun and vibrant atmosphere of Clarkson's show. Sources say this switch is not sitting well with the comedian.

According to the source, celebrities just want to promote themselves and their projects. They do not want to get caught up in any drama that is surrounding DeGeneres. This means that it may be unlikely for celebrities to appear on "The Ellen Show" anytime soon.

DeGeneres and Clarkson feud rumors debunked

A tabloid published a photo of Dwayne Johnson during his appearance on "The Ellen Show" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The tabloid claims that Johnson appeared first on DeGeneres' show, and he guested on Clarkson's show while the toxic work environment allegations of "The Ellen Show" made headlines.

However, the picture of Johnson guesting on both shows does not mean anything. Both talk shows are different, and celebrities can go on as many talk shows as they want as they are not exclusive on just one talk show.

As for the rumors about the two talk show host's feud, they are not true. DeGeneres does not hold any ill feelings toward Clarkson, and the rumor about DeGeneres being furious about Clarkson stealing her limelight and cussing her is also not true.

The two are good friends, and Ellen DeGeneres even dropped by Clarkson's studio to wish her luck during her pilot episode.

