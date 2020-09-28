Everybody lies from time to time, even celebrities who do it to protect their reputation and to cover up their mistakes that would destroy their career and chances to get a job if the truth gets out.

Unfortunately, these celebrities were not able to keep the truth from coming out. They thought they could get away with spreading false information about themselves and others, but they got exposed.

Ed Sheeran

In 2017, singer Ed Sheeran made headlines when it was reported that British Princess Beatrice accidentally cut his face with a sword during a party. However, the fascinating story did not last long.

A few months after the news broke out, Sheeran's story was confirmed to be a hoax. In an interview with ShortList, singer James Blunt revealed that Sheeran was drunk, he was messing around, and he accidentally cut himself. Blunt also confessed that they made up a "fancy story," and they were embarrassed that people fell for it.

Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth were once one of the most followed couples in Hollywood. With their on-again, off-again relationship, it was difficult for the public to keep track of their status.

In 2013, Cyrus claimed that she had married Hemsworth in a secret ceremony. However, that news was confirmed to be false. But in 2018, the two ended up marrying each other for real, but they filed for divorce in 2019.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were once the hottest pop music couple. The two were everywhere, and their fans loved their relationship. However, the two had a bitter ending when Spears allegedly cheated on Timberlake, which caused them to split.

During one of her interviews, Spears was asked about her relationships, and she said that she was waiting until marriage to have sex, but Timberlake revealed they had done the deed in a 2002 interview with 20/20, which left Spears' fans furious.

Beyoncé

Artists collaborate with other songwriters to create memorable lyrics for fans and to ensure a massive bop of a song. In 2008, Beyonce was not shy to take credit for the catchy lyrics in her hit single "Irreplaceable."

Beyonce did write the background harmonies, but it was later revealed that it was singer Ne-Yo who wrote the main track.

Neyo said in an interview with The Independent that the song was supposed to be from a male perspective, but he found the song more fitting in a woman's perspective, that's why he gave it to Beyonce.

Kylie Jenner

For years, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality star Kylie Jenner claimed that she never had anything done to her lips and that her lip shape was all thanks to amazing makeup and angle.

In May 2015, the truth was eventually revealed by Jenner herself during an episode of the show. She said she had temporary lip fillers, and it was just an insecurity of hers and that it was what she wanted to do.

Jenner later added that she wanted to admit to the lips, but people were so quick to judge her on everything, so she tiptoed around the truth, but she did not lie about it.

