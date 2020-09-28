A birthday celebration turns into a freak accident for a two-year-old toddler. The child was mauled by two big German Shepherds while his parents were celebrating his natal day.

As his parents were celebrating with friends, their son Yegor was outside the house. Both later realized just what happened to their horror. Their precious boy was getting mauled by their two dogs and was severely injured.

This unfortunate dog attack happened in Selydove, eastern Ukraine, on September 18. Both parents were distraught at how the boy got out. Including the shocking sight of seeing the boy bitten by the savage dogs. They noticed blood all over as the dogs as they relentlessly charge into the defenseless boy, report Meaww.

Reports say that somehow the celebrant made it to the courtyard alone when the animals charged at the tot from their pens and were on him fast. Throughout the party, the parents thought he was inside. When they noticed him missing, they looked for him.

According to Charity volunteer Aleksandra Timoshchenkova, who assisted in raising funds for Yegor's hospital bills, the tot lay on blood while the dog tore at him.

These dogs escaped from their cages because Yegor's dad did not close the cage door securely. In the savage mauling, the child's anus and genitals were ripped off by the dogs. Worse is that the femoral artery was punctured by the dog's fangs, reported by the Daily Mail and state media.

The severely wounded toddler was sent to the hospital on a medivac helicopter. Treatment was done at the Dnipro Regional Children's Hospital where four doctors performed surgery on him. Damage to the blood vessels, the bladder, and his intestines was treated. Medics remarked that bitten tissues were removed and that they are trying to save his left leg, cited Scoopy Web.

According to the hospital head, Natalia Dementyeva, the toddler had severe injuries called dirty wounds. They administered powerful antibacterial therapy because of expected inflammation that usually has complications that will follow. But police will investigate how the accident happened with alleged parent negligence noted Daily News.

Aleksandra Gavrilko, the police spokesman said that the parents of the toddler are under interrogation over the circumstances of the dog attack. If proof goes against them, both mother and father will be jailed for three years.

An accident happened in South Yorkshire when a newborn was severely injured by the family dog. The child died from the injuries and the parents were suspect of negligence and manslaughter.

