A newborn was killed by a huge family dog without warning mauled the infant unexpectedly. The parents were charged with gross negligence and manslaughter for their dog's fatal assault on the child.

The police in Yorkshire apprehended the parents whose actions led to the fatal mauling. Both parents, 35-year-Stephen Joynes and Abigail Ellis, 27, were given the book for the infant's death, reported Meaww.

Their son, 12-day old Elon had serious, and life-threatening injuries when the dog attacked him. It escaped its pen in the garden and attacked the infant at the house. Reports identify the dog as a crossbreed, which is the family pet. The location of the dog mauling is at Welfare Road, Doncaster, last Sunday on September 13.

After the shocking and unprovoked attack of the dog Teddy on the infant, he was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the child was severely injured, and it proved fata. Both Abigail and Stephen were allowed to get out on bail, but police were still investigating, reported the Daily Mail.

According to a Police spokesman from South Yorkshire, they were summoned to the location on Welfare Road at about 3:30 p.m. last Sunday. Reports of a dog mauling occurred and the victim was a child. When they arrived at the house, they found an infant boy, who was severely injured by a dog. They notice the child was barely 20-days old. EMT services tried to stabilize the child but expired due to injuries.

Keith her brother said that their father had passed away recently, and the mauling of Elon is too much. He added that the losses she has experienced might be too stressful. He added that the dog was not inside the house. It was in a pen outside in the garden. Further explaining that Teddy was not expected to be so savage to Elon. It was a terrible surprise that the dog attacked the infant at all.

Sources say that Elli's husband, who fathered three of her kids had died from sepsis about a year and six months back. Her neighbors had nothing but good things to say about her. One of them remarked that she was a good mother, but her husband's death shook her. Another added that unlucky tragedies followed, and was sad. A third person gave his condolences for the tragic loss, said The Sun.

Louise Scott, who is a family friend wrote a Facebook post, calling it devastation news that the loss of the infant is sad and wishing eternal piece. One Friend added Abigail is a good mother, and her children were always well provided for. The older ones were well brought up and did not know she was expecting. Mentioning the ruckus and the tragic accident was disheartening, cited Trends Wide.

Everyone in their community pooled and encouraged the couple in their loss to give comfort and support as well. For all intents, no expected such a tragedy to happen.

No follow up report was made if the dog was euthanized or not. One witness saw the animal taken by the police.saying that Teddy, the dog was fluffy and golden. Though he mauled and killed the newborn Elon. Adding that it took three officers to place the canine in the dog van said, Sally Hooley.

