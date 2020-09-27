Stealth is an advantage that is invaluable in targeting enemy assets, but data transfer can alarm enemies in their presence. One of the challenges with the technology is whether data transfer can be done during the stealth mode attack.

Full stealth capable F-22 and F-35 need to fulfill conditions to remain invisible to enemy radar when behind enemy lines and attacking SAMS and targets of opportunity, achieving air superiority for conventional planes. When in enemy airspace, how will they keep invisible while sharing data without calling attention, reported Fox.

One conundrum faced by F-35s, if it sees targets that their more agile F-22 can take them down, but sending the target info will give away their element of surprise. Chances of pouncing on a target and straight air kill will be lessened. Same thing for the F-22 that will need the sensor data package of the F-35, if the F-35 is detected that will alert the enemy planes.

Taking down these planes means sending the data needed and keeping stealth uncompromised, with attracting a swarm of missiles and jets. Chances are these assets will do their best to kill the stealth planes.

According to Northrop Grumman, it might be possible to achieve with tests getting done to do just that. One answer is a secure data link shared by the planes to keep stealthy even when sharing data between them.

A device called a radio translator by Northrop to patch into an F-22 datalink. This Interflight data thank connects to an F-35 data link is called Multi-Function Advanced Datalink, known as MADL.

According to Collin Phan, director of strategy and tech communications, he said that they are working on a radio device that will convert F-35 data to F-22s without detection. He said in an interview with Breaking Defense that the system uses defined radio hardware, software and antennas are components of the cutting edge system.

Keeping the planes undetectable is Northrop anti-jam software-defined radio equipment called Freedom 550. It works by sending data packets via encrypted signals that are translated by the F-22. All the information is received by the Raptor in a multifunction box with 25 functions. This sustains undetectability during stealth, with a smaller number of modules to link via the converter.

Fewer modules keep the planes undetectable with fewer emissions that do not use an omnidirectional antenna. The system keeps the signal less detected.

Recently the Air Force designed a successful two-way connectivity transfer for both stealth jets via LINK 16. Current data links are detectable by enemies, and the Freedom 550 keeps stealth. The system developed is part of the Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System which is a series of modules connected to like information in combat.

Overall, the concept is applied not for cmmunications that linear or stovepiped channels. It is s used for more functional connectivity. This includes weapons and sensors that like recon and target data over a wide array of platforms for combat at the same time.

Developing these technologies keeps the interoperability of the F-35 and F-22 intact in hostile airspace. In war, the F-35 and F-22 will be the spearhead of the U.S. Air Force to open a safe corridor for conventional planes. Sharing data in stealth mode makes the pair deadlier.

