CHINA - A footage of a German shepherd forced by its owner to eat a bowl of red chilis as they live-streamed went viral online. The animal binge-eating video draw flak from people all over the world.

The appalling footage circulated Chinese social media, exhibiting the hound that chomped down the spicy dish while facing the camera with tears coming down from its eyes' corner, indicating that the dog is crying.

Because of the cracking down by the Chinese government regarding their national campaign in curbing food waste, the disturbing new trend gained its popularity in Chinese social media.

According to Daily Star, before the launching of the 'Operation Empty Plate' campaign against food waste in August by Chinese president Xi Jinping, Chinese people enjoyed in social media watching what they called 'Chibo' videos, or popularly known as 'Mukbang' which is a famous online phenomenon that originated in South Korea.

The word 'Mukbang' which can be translated as 'eating broadcast' is an internet craze wherein the person behind the camera will consume an excessive amount of food during their Livestream while also interacting with their channels' viewers.

Despite the regulations imposed by the government of China and banning those kinds of contents, the Chinese pet owners found a way and took advantage of the situation by sharing videos of animals that overeaten some unusual foo or even snacks.

In one of the live-streamed videos, a German shepherd was forced by his owner to consume a bowl of La Zi Ji or also known as Chongqing Chili Chicken, which is a regional dish that is famous because of its extreme spiciness, Daily Mail reported.

The hound can be witnessed obediently munching on the dish in the video but tears are triggered by the flavor of the food.

In addition, the streamer captioned his post that the German shepherd is enjoying very much.

Moreover, another video exhibited two dogs that were forced to consume 38 different kinds of snacks and drinks that are popular with humans as a 'food challenge.'

One video also exhibits a pet owner forcing a husky to popped the candy down to his throat.

The owner even gripped the mouth of the pet in order to keep it closed.

According to reports, the disturbing content has a different effect for hundreds of thousands of likes on the Chinese online community as they attracted on it, especially on video-sharing platforms such as Kuaishou and Douyin despite the majority of animals that were featured in this genre of videos do not show any happiness contradicting to the owners claim.

On the other hand, the new online trend is now facing a fierce backlash from animal lovers who were horrified by the videos.

They are now urging the authorities to shut down the accounts of the streamers who shared those kinds of contents.

One social media user posted that the video is just the newest way of abusing animals.

The user also added that the owners do not deserve to keep those pets as they are a bunch of cold-blooded bastards.

The user also emphasized that the animals are so unlucky that they trust their owners unconditionally but they are just used as cash cows.



